    Karnataka: JDs and BJP leaders to meet Amit Shah to discuss alliance ahead of Lok Sabha elections

    JD(S) and BJP leaders are set to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss their alliance in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Karnataka. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also visited former PM H.D. Deve Gowda to discuss seat allocation. The parties are considering BJP giving up the Hassan, Mandya, and Tumkur constituencies to JD(S). A meeting was held at HD Kumaraswamy's residence to outline the alliance strategy.

    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Sep 22, 2023, 1:29 PM IST

    JDs and BJP leaders are scheduled to meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday to discuss the BJP-JDS alliance in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. The meeting was originally planned for Thursday but had to be postponed due to the late-night session in Parliament caused by the introduction of the Women's Reservation Bill.

    In the interim, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant visited Ex-PM H.D Deve Gowda's house to discuss the matter of Alliance. The discussions reportedly focused on the possibility of the BJP giving up the Hassan, Mandya, and Tumkur constituencies to JDS. This visit aimed to clarify seat allocation ahead of Shah's meeting. It is expected that the BJP's proposal to relinquish these three constituencies will receive approval from the JD(S).

    BJP-JDS alliance in Lok Sabha elections 2024 sparks speculation: Will JDS support Sumalatha in Mandya?

    Earlier, a meeting took place at HD Kumaraswamy's residence in Sapdharganj, involving HD Revanna, MP Prajwal Revanna, former MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, and Nikhil Kumaraswamy. During this meeting, discussions revolved around outlining the alliance, determining the issues to raise with Shah regarding the alliance, and identifying areas that JDS should request to be allocated.

    The meeting with Amit Shah holds utmost importance as both parties have pledged to fight against the Congress alliance.

