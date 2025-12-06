Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain slams President's office for not inviting LoPs Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to a banquet for Putin, advising it to rise above 'partisan preferences' and uphold democratic traditions.

Amid chaos over the Leader of Oppositions (LoPs) in Parliament not being invited for the President's banquet hosted for Russian President Vladimir Putin, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussain on Saturday advised Rashtrapati Bhawan to rise above "partisan preferences and biases".

He said that President Droupadi Murmu, as the constitutional head of state, must ensure that traditions of bipartisan engagement are upheld. He said that the President of India has "departed" from the democratic tradition of inviting LoPs to the official dinner organised for foreign state heads.

'Partisan Preferences and Biases'

"Departing from long standing democratic tradition, the President of India has not invited Leaders of Opposition in Parliament, Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to the state banquet for Russian President Putin at Rashtrapati Bhavan. As the constitutional head of state and host of the visit, President of India is expected to rise above partisan preferences and biases, and ensure that traditions of bipartisan engagement are upheld," Hussain posted on X.

"Deliberately excluding the Opposition from such interactions weakens India's institutional credibility and turns foreign affairs into yet another partisan battleground," he added.

Government Clarifies Protocol

Earlier, Rahul Gandhi sparked a political row after claiming that the centre advises visiting foreign dignitaries not to meet the LoP, arguing that this breaks an old tradition and reflects the government's "insecurity."

Sources confirmed that it was up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government."

"During a visit, MEA organises meetings for the incoming dignitary with Government officials and Government bodies. It is up to the visiting delegation to organise meetings outside the government," the government sources clarified.

Recent LoP Engagements Cited

"Since June 9, 2024, the following leaders have met the Leader of Opposition: Former Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina on June 10, 2024, Prime Minister of Vietnam Pham Minh Ching on August 1, 2024, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim of Malaysia on August 21, 2024, Prime Minister of Mauritius Navinchandra Ramgoolam on September 16, 2025 and Prime Minister of New Zealand Christopher Luxon on March 8, 2025," sources said.

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who represents Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram in the Lok Sabha, was invited to a dinner hosted by President Putin, while Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge have not received invitations. (ANI)