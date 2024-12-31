Hilarious! Telangana thief falls asleep in liquor shop after drinking alcohol during robbery, gets caught

A thief attempting to rob a liquor store in Telangana, ended up drinking the stolen alcohol after which he fell asleep inside the shop. The shop owner discovered him the next morning and handed him over to the police.

Hilarious! Telangana thief falls asleep in liquor shop after drinking stolen alcohol, gets caught shk
Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 2:21 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 2:26 PM IST

A thief broke into a liquor shop in Telangana after carefully removing roof tiles, disabled CCTV cameras, collected cash from the drawers, and packed the loot. Everything was going according to plan. However, things to a turn when he ended up drinking the alcohol at the liquor store and snoring away until morning. 

This incident took place in Medak district of Telangana. The accused named Kanakadurga entered a liquor store at night. But once there, his attention was completely drawn to the bottles of alcohol. He first opened and drank a bottle of beer. Not satisfied with this, Kanakadurga opened bottles of different brands and drank them. He then fell asleep, intoxicated.

He had entered the bar by climbing down from the roof. First broke the CCTV cameras, then took the money and four or five bottles of alcohol. 

In the morning, the shop owner and workers noticed the man sleeping and informed the police. The police arrived, took the thief into custody, and during interrogation, he explained the incident. Photos of the thief sleeping in the liquor store are going viral on social media.

The thief had filled a polythene bag with the money and alcohol bottles. While leaving, he was tempted by the alcohol and drank to his heart's content. Therefore, he couldn't leave and fell asleep, the police informed.

Also read: Body in burnt car, foul rat smell: How Gujarat hotelier staged own death to claim Rs 1.26 cr insurance money

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH) vkp

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH)

'Tera baap bol raha hoon...': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video shk

'Tera baap bol raha hoon…': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video

Loco pilot narrowly prevents disaster as LPG cylinder found on tracks near Pune dmn

Loco pilot narrowly prevents disaster as LPG cylinder found on tracks near Pune

Uttar Pradesh: Train engine derails during shunting at Chandausi Junction in Sambhal, video emerges (WATCH) vkp

Uttar Pradesh: Train engine derails during shunting at Chandausi Junction in Sambhal, video emerges (WATCH)

Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim dmn

Kerala: Charred body found at engineering college in Thiruvananthapuram; owner suspected to be victim

Recent Stories

Salah to Lewandowski: Top 10 goal contributors across Europes major leagues in 2024 dmn

Salah to Lewandowski: Top 10 goal contributors across Europe’s major leagues in 2024

IRCTC to RVNL: Railway stocks see major gains as top investment picks NTI

IRCTC to RVNL: Railway stocks see major gains as top investment picks

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema's obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on ATG

Anurag Kashyap SLAMS Hindi cinema’s obsession with stardom, remakes; plans to move to south; Read on

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH) vkp

UP woman climbs electric pole to confront lineman over power cut, forces him to back down (WATCH)

'Tera baap bol raha hoon...': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video shk

'Tera baap bol raha hoon…': Chhattisgarh BJP MP caught abusing contractor over phone; WATCH viral video

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon