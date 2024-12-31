Hilarious! Telangana thief falls asleep in liquor shop after drinking alcohol during robbery, gets caught

A thief attempting to rob a liquor store in Telangana, ended up drinking the stolen alcohol after which he fell asleep inside the shop. The shop owner discovered him the next morning and handed him over to the police.

A thief broke into a liquor shop in Telangana after carefully removing roof tiles, disabled CCTV cameras, collected cash from the drawers, and packed the loot. Everything was going according to plan. However, things to a turn when he ended up drinking the alcohol at the liquor store and snoring away until morning.

This incident took place in Medak district of Telangana. The accused named Kanakadurga entered a liquor store at night. But once there, his attention was completely drawn to the bottles of alcohol. He first opened and drank a bottle of beer. Not satisfied with this, Kanakadurga opened bottles of different brands and drank them. He then fell asleep, intoxicated.

He had entered the bar by climbing down from the roof. First broke the CCTV cameras, then took the money and four or five bottles of alcohol.

In the morning, the shop owner and workers noticed the man sleeping and informed the police. The police arrived, took the thief into custody, and during interrogation, he explained the incident. Photos of the thief sleeping in the liquor store are going viral on social media.

The thief had filled a polythene bag with the money and alcohol bottles. While leaving, he was tempted by the alcohol and drank to his heart's content. Therefore, he couldn't leave and fell asleep, the police informed.

