The ED filed a complaint against ex-Kolkata DCP Santanu Sinha Biswas for laundering Rs 2.89 crore. He allegedly used a proxy for transfers, interfered in police investigations for illegal gains, and acquired assets with proceeds of crime.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a first supplementary prosecution complaint against Santanu Sinha Biswas, former DCP of Kolkata Police, and charged him of various offences, including his alleged role in directly or indirectly deriving monetary benefits aggregating at least Rs 2.89 crore from criminal activities related to scheduled offences.

Allegations of Misusing Official Position

The agency also charged Biswas of utilising Jay S Kamdar, Sun Enterprises Managing Director, as a highly influential proxy and intermediary, who helped manage transfer and posting offers on his behalf and enjoyed massive clout within the police establishment through his association with him.

ED said Biswas "actively interfered in police investigations, thereby exerting influence in the matters of law enforcement."

ED said its investigation under PMLA established that Biswas was also "enriching himself and his family members by getting expensive gifts from Jay Kamdar and his family in lieu of extending him illegal help in police matters, including but not limited to FIRs."

Proceeds of Crime and Legal Action

Further, ED said, "its investigation revealed that Biswas undertook expensive construction and renovation of the property situated at Kandi town in Murshidabad district of West Bengal and infused proceeds of crime for the same."

The central agency also claimed to have unearthed residential properties located in and around Kolkata, acquired in the name of certain individuals or companies, which are ultimately beneficially owned by Biswas and his family members.

ED shared the details as its Kolkata zonal office filed its first supplementary prosecution complaint against Biswas, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, before the City Sessions Court in Kolkata on July 10 in connection with a money laundering investigation relating to Biswajit Podder alias Sona Pappu and others.

Investigation and Arrests

Biswas was arrested under section 19(1) of PMLA, 2002, on May 14 this year and sent to ED custody for 14 days. Currently, Biswas is under judicial custody.

ED initiated an investigation against Podder and others on the basis of multiple FIRs registered by West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, 1860, the Arms Act, 1959, for his involvement in rioting, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and Arms Act violations.

ED said the accused persons, including Podder, were engaged in organised criminal syndicate activities in West Bengal and generated huge funds illegally by way of syndicate operations.

Earlier, ED had conducted searches at multiple premises on April 1, April 19 and April 26 in Kolkata and nearby places, including the residential premises of Biswas, Podder and Jay Kamdar and seized incriminating documents. In this case, ED had also arrested Jay Kamdar on April 19, Biswas on May 14 and Podder on May 19 under section 19(1) of PMLA, 2002.

Earlier, ED filed a Prosecution Complaint against Jay Kamdar on June 17, 2025. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)