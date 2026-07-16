The ED questioned TV host Shefali Bagga in the Mahadev online betting app case, calling her the 'face of the betting apps'. She is allegedly a close associate of Hawala operator Khanjan Thakkar and promoted the apps on her Telegram channel.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday questioned television host Shefali Bagga in connection with the Mahadev online betting app case at its Raipur zonal office in Chhattisgarh.

Bagga's Alleged Role and Connections

Bagga is still being questioned by the ED officials. Officials close to the investigation told ANI that "Bagga is a close associate of Khanjan Jagdish Kumar Thakkar, a key Hawala operator for the Mahadev Online Book, who runs and promotes a betting app in India."

Officials said Bagga has further become "the face of the betting apps that are being operated from overseas cities such as Dubai and London." In this regard, the officials said, incriminating evidence and promotional pages have been found where Bagga is not only promoting the betting app but also giving tips to the players.

The officials said Thakkar is the key Hawala operator for the Mahadev Online Book and manages all related transactions. However, they said, Bagga runs her telegram channel where work like promotion and tips related to illegal betting is done.

Wider Crackdown and Asset Seizures

In its ongoing case in illegal betting operations of Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange, the agency, earlier this week, arrested EBIX Inc chairman Vikas Garg and attached movable and immovable properties valued at Rs 940.77 crore belonging to him, his family members and entities owned and controlled by him.

The agency has so far attached, seized and frozen movable and immovable properties up to approximately Rs 3,800 crore in connection with the case.

Investigation Details and Modus Operandi

ED initiated an investigation based on a First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Chhattisgarh Police, and various other FIRs registered by the police of Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal against the operators, promoters and associates of the illegal online betting platforms, alleging criminal conspiracy, cheating and forgery.

ED said its investigation revealed that "the betting syndicate operates through a franchise-based 'panel' network run from abroad and was generating proceeds of crime of more than Rs 450 crore per month from illegal betting operations."

ED further said that the proceeds of crime generated from the illegal betting operations of Mahadev Online Book and Skyexchange were laundered through a "multi-layered structure of accommodation entries arranged against cash through a web of shell entities and other layered transactions designed to project the tainted funds as untainted."

Earlier in this case, ED said seven provisional attachment orders have been issued and prosecution complaints, including supplementary prosecution complaints, have been filed before the special PMLA court in Raipur, which has taken cognisance of the offence of money laundering. (ANI)