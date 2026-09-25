Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital has set up special wards with 100 isolation beds for an expected surge in dengue cases. Officials confirm full preparedness with adequate medical supplies and staff for the monsoon season.

Amid the rising dengue cases, health officials at the Thoothukudi Government Medical College Hospital have established dedicated adult and paediatric special wards equipped with isolation beds and mosquito netting to manage an anticipated seasonal surge in cases.

100 Beds Designated for Dengue Patients

The medical facility has set aside approximately 60 beds in the adult ward and 40 beds in the paediatric ward specifically for dengue patients, ensuring comprehensive preparedness through the current monsoon season.

Dr R Padmanabhan, Medical Superintendent of the hospital, emphasised that the facility was opened to handle patients presenting with dengue-like symptoms, with diagnostic testing and treatment infrastructure already in place for individuals admitted with high fever. "During this monsoon season, we have dedicated adult and paediatric wards separately. Around 60 beds in the adult ward and 40 beds in the paediatric ward have been designated for dengue patients. All the beds are isolated and covered with mosquito nets to prevent secondary transmission. We are fully prepared for dengue management. We have adequate stocks of IV fluids, medications, plasma, and blood components. Essential medicines are also available in sufficient quantities," Padmanabhan told ANI.

Doctor Explains Dengue Progression and Risks

Detailing the clinical progression of the mosquito-borne illness, Dr Padmanabhan said dengue generally develops in distinct phases, requiring patients to be closely monitored, particularly as the illness progresses. "Dengue generally has three phases," Dr Padmanabhan explained. "The first is the febrile phase, during which the patient experiences a high-grade fever. Once the fever phase ends, usually around the fifth or sixth day, the patient may enter the critical phase. During this phase, the patient may experience severe abdominal pain, vomiting, muscle pain, and extreme tiredness," he added.

The Critical Phase

Doctors warned that during the critical phase, a significant fall in platelet counts can lead to thrombocytopenia and increase the risk of bleeding. The condition requires close medical monitoring and timely intervention.

"During the critical phase, the platelet count may decrease significantly, resulting in thrombocytopenia and an increased risk of bleeding. Bleeding can occur from different parts of the body, particularly from the nose, mouth, or urinary tract. This is why the critical phase requires close medical attention," Dr Padmanabhan said, urging individuals experiencing high-grade fevers to seek immediate medical evaluation rather than delay treatment.

Community-Level Prevention Urged

Alongside clinical preparedness, Padmanabhan underscored the importance of community-level measures to prevent mosquito breeding and reduce the risk of dengue transmission. "Whenever you find stagnant water inside or outside your house, make sure it is removed," Dr Padmanabhan advised. He added, "If you have flower pots, or if there is any place behind the refrigerator or elsewhere in the house where water is stagnating, please empty and clean it regularly. It is also very important to keep all containers storing clean water properly covered."

Padmanabhan further highlighted that the hospital is prepared to scale up bed capacity and deploy additional medical resources if admissions increase, stressing the importance of remaining vigilant during the monsoon season. “The hospital is on alert and prepared to manage any increase in dengue cases,” he said.