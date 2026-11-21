West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul lauded Durgapur for winning the top Digital Innovation award and the state for its third-place finish in Loan Disbursement at the PM SVANidhi Samman Puraskar 2026, marking a significant milestone for the region.

Agnimitra Paul Welcomes West Bengal Wins at PM SVANidhi Awards 2026

New Delhi [India], November 21 (ANI): West Bengal Minister Agnimitra Paul on Friday welcomed Durgapur securing the first position in the Digital Innovation category and West Bengal securing the third position in the Loan Disbursement category at the PM SVANidhi Samman Puraskar 2026, describing the recognition as a significant and encouraging achievement for the state. Speaking to ANI, Paul said that Durgapur, a city with a population of less than 10 lakh, had secured the top position in the Digital Innovation category. "We are very happy because the city of Durgapur has secured the first position in the 'Digital Innovation' category. This is a city with a population of less than 10 lakh... Furthermore, West Bengal has been honoured with the third position in the 'Loan Disbursement' category," she said.

She further criticised the previous government in the state, alleging that such initiatives had never been among the priorities of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress. "This is a significant achievement for us, as Bengal had never participated in this before; Mamata Banerjee and the Trinamool Congress never paid any attention to this; such matters were never among their priorities. However, these are key priorities for our government. We are very happy, and this is highly encouraging for us," Paul added.

The Department of Urban Development, Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Government of India, organised the SVANidhi Samman Awards 2026 on Friday at the Dr Ambedkar International Centre in New Delhi. As per the release, the awards were conferred by Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs Manohar Lal, in the presence of Minister of State for Housing and Urban Affairs Tokhan Sahu, who attended as the Guest of Honour.

The awards recognised the outstanding contributions of States and Union Territories, Urban Local Bodies (ULBs), lending institutions and partner organisations in strengthening the livelihoods of street vendors and advancing financial inclusion, digital adoption and social security under the PM SVANidhi Scheme. Featuring 52 awards and five special recognitions, the awards celebrated excellence across states, cities, banks and other stakeholders. Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh were among the leading states recognised for their performance in implementing the Scheme and expanding its outreach. Cities and ULBs were also recognised for their contributions to effective grassroots implementation, improved outreach and digital adoption.

Since its launch in June 2020, PM SVANidhi has enabled around 81 lakh street vendors to access over 1.21 crore loans amounting to approximately Rs 20,000 crore. Following the restructuring of the Scheme in August 2025, around 22 lakh loans worth Rs 6,294 crore were disbursed to 10.6 lakh new beneficiaries in the first year. The Scheme has also expanded access to formal credit through a UPI-linked RuPay Credit Card, offering eligible beneficiaries who have repaid their second loan tranche a credit limit of up to Rs 30,000. Under SVANidhi se Samriddhi, socio-economic profiling of over 52 lakh beneficiary families has been completed, resulting in more than 1.62 crore sanctions under eight Central Government welfare schemes. The Scheme is also strengthening the street vending ecosystem through initiatives such as the development of 50 Street Food Hubs and capacity-building programmes, including food safety and hygiene training. (ANI)