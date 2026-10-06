A viral video featuring a Delhi couple has sparked outrage after the husband, a homeopathic doctor, belittled his wife as a "12th pass" and stated he only wanted a housewife. The interview captured the woman holding back tears as she recalled her unfulfilled dreams of higher education and independence, prompting widespread sympathy online.

She had dreams of studying further, building a career and becoming independent. But during a conversation with some content creators in Delhi, a woman was reduced to being a “12th pass” by her husband, a moment that left her appearing to hold back tears.

It was an interview with the couple that was being conducted by Dastan Studios, an Instagram channel that publishes stories of human interest. The spouse went on to identify himself by stating, "Main medical line mein hoon, doctor hoon" (I am in the medical sector; I am a doctor). His wife chimed in to add, “Yeh homoeopathic doctor hain (He is a homeopathic doctor).”

Following that, he wrapped his arm around her and added, "Aur suno, doctor hote hue bhi maine 12vi pass ladki li hai" (And listen, despite the fact that I am a doctor, I married a lady who had passed Class 12).

For the duration of the unpleasant situation, the woman maintained her grin and then instantly said, "No, no, this is wrong." In the following explanation, the husband stated that he had never desired to have a medical professional or an engineer as his spouse. “Mujhe housewife chaahiye, bas, educated ho (I just wanted a housewife, as long as she was educated).”

The woman smiled but appeared embarrassed and seemed to hold back tears as she composed herself. The topic of discussion then changed to what she had desired for herself up to that point. When the woman was asked if she had any aspirations of furthering her education, she said that she did desire to accomplish a great deal in her life.

She recalled that she was in Class 12 when the couple got engaged and was studying in the final year at Delhi's Laxmibai College when they got married. She had always wanted to become independent and still hoped to pursue a career. The contrast between her ambitions and her husband’s description of the kind of wife he wanted became a primary part of the conversation.

Furthermore, the husband discussed the early stages of their relationship, stating that the first time he communicated with her was after they had tied the knot.

The woman laughed and corrected him, saying, “Tab bhi baat nahi hui (Even then, we didn’t talk).” He responded with a joke, "Jhagda hi khatam nahi hota hai," which means "Our fights never seem to end." This was in response to the question of what he does to cheer up his wife.

After some time had passed, the interviewer enquired about the preferences and desires of the woman's spouse. She mentioned that he appreciates non-vegetarian cuisine as well as other foods, and she added that she makes an effort to cook anything he takes pleasure in eating.

“Jo inko pasand hai, main koshish karti hoon ki inko banaake doon (Whatever he likes, I try to make it for him),” she said.

Watch Viral Video

The video has gone viral as viewers particularly reacted to the husband calling his wife a “12th pass” and saying that he wanted a housewife.

Social Media Reacts

Many others focused on the woman’s expression as she spoke about the life and career she had wanted for herself. he looked to be holding back her emotions, which was hailed as "both incredible and heartbreaking" by one user. This user argued that women of an older time frequently gave their life for their husbands.

Another user said that it seemed as like she was trying to keep her tears from falling after being indirectly humiliated, while another viewer simply stated, "This is so miserable."

The relationship between the pair was also called into question by a comment to the effect that everything in the talk seemed to concentrate around what the husband wanted, what he liked, and the sort of wife he wanted, while the commenter asked, "but what did she want?"

Additionally, the user stated that the comment made by the husband on his desire to have a housewife demonstrated that education may be of little significance when a woman's life was still expected to revolve around her husband.

The manner in which the husband discussed his wife's educational background and aspirations was also attacked by a number of other individuals.