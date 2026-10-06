A young man recently took to Reddit to expose his extremely toxic boss. The boss used CCTV cameras to spy on computer screens and forced the team to work without any breaks. The frustrated employee finally dropped his resignation and escaped this corporate prison.

A young man recently shared his exit story from the most toxic workplace he has ever experienced, and the internet is talking about it. A Reddit user named 'Such_Cauliflower_937' posted on the 'Toxic Work place' page about the severe mental harassment he faced at his office.

Boss zoomed into computer screens

The man joined the company expecting a normal corporate job. But he faced a work environment full of strict rules and zero trust. He alleged in his post that his boss installed high-definition CCTV cameras in the office. The boss used these cameras to zoom into employee computer screens in real-time. He would read their private messages and track every single keyboard movement. The man felt like the boss was spying on them just like prisoners in a high-security jail.

Seven days of work, shifts ending at 2 AM!

The company forced employees to work seven days a week. They got no weekends or holidays. Work shifts often dragged on until 2 AM. The boss even punished latecomers by making them stand outside the office. The man suffered through months of mental stress and exhaustion. Finally, he drafted a strong resignation email. He listed every single toxic behavior in that email and sent it to his entire team. He reached the office the next morning before his boss arrived. He packed all his belongings and walked out without getting into any arguments. He called this exit his final release from a corporate prison.

Terrible work culture

Netizens are heavily criticizing this terrible work culture. One user asked him if the boss called him on the phone or replied to the resignation email. The young man replied that the boss did not reach out because his ego is bigger than anything else. Another user commented that they hope this monster gets his deserved punishment soon. The user also advised the man to expose the boss publicly and approach the media.