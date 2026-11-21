A video of DJ Karan Gurjar's powerful sound system has gone viral in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. Loud bass vibrations reportedly made metal utensils rattle, while people covered their ears, sparking concerns over noise pollution.

A video featuring DJ Karan Gurjar's extremely loud sound system moving through a street has gone viral on social media. The powerful bass vibrations reportedly caused large metal utensils placed outside a shop to rattle. People in the area were also seen covering their ears to cope with the deafening noise. The footage has drawn attention to the growing concerns surrounding excessively loud DJ systems at public events and processions.

Video Sparks Health Concerns Over Loud Music

Several social media posts have warned that exposure to such high-volume music could cause serious health problems, including heart attacks and ruptured eardrums. However, these specific claims have not been established in connection with the incident. Excessive noise exposure, particularly over prolonged periods, can damage hearing and have other adverse effects on health. The viral footage has once again highlighted the risks associated with noise levels that exceed safe limits.

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Video From Hapur, Uttar Pradesh

The incident has been linked to Kathi Khera village in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, and not Bihar, as some online discussions may suggest. The video has sparked debate over noise pollution and the need to regulate excessively loud sound systems in public spaces. Several social media users have called for authorities to take action and ensure that noise pollution regulations are followed. The incident has renewed questions about the use of high-powered DJ systems and their impact on people living in nearby areas.