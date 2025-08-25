Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi strongly condemns the Nikki Bhati dowry murder in Greater Noida, calling it a social evil. She criticizes the husband as a “beast and beggar” and highlights the role of families in perpetuating dowry demands.

Noida: Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi has strongly condemned the shocking dowry murder case of Nikki Bhati, highlighting the social issue of “literate beggars” in Indian society. Bedi criticised the husband, Vipin Bhati, calling him a “beast and a beggar” for allegedly setting his wife on fire over dowry demands of ₹36 lakh. The case, which has sparked nationwide outrage, also saw the arrest of Rohit Bhati, Nikki’s brother-in-law, marking the third arrest in the ongoing investigation.

Ex-IPS officer Kiran Bedi condemned the Greater Noida dowry death of Nikki, pointing out that her husband allegedly burned her to death, as shown in visuals, while the child reportedly said, “Papa ne mama ko mara.” Bedi questioned what more evidence is needed, noting that the father and sister of the girl have confirmed constant dowry demands. She called attention to the broader societal issue, describing men who demand dowry as “beasts and beggars” and criticizing families for perpetuating this cycle by giving in to such demands.

Bedi Speaks Out on Social Evil of Dowry

Bedi noted that the problem extends beyond the perpetrators: “A lot of families are producing literate beggars. Parents of girls, who constantly give in to dowry demands, are also committing an offense,” she said. She emphasised that societal awareness and parental responsibility are crucial in preventing such tragedies.he pointed out that the problem extends beyond the perpetrators, stating, “A lot of families are producing literate beggars. Parents of girls, who constantly give in to dowry demands, are also committing an offense.”

Bedi emphasized that societal awareness and parental responsibility are crucial to prevent such tragedies. She described the husband, Vipin Bhati, as a “beast and a beggar” for allegedly burning his wife to death, adding that even when families provide large dowries, greedy demands continue. Bedi stressed that in many cases, educated and beautiful girls are being handed over to men who exploit them for financial gain, leaving their safety and dignity at risk. She condemned the systemic neglect, asking why girls did not complain despite being educated and running businesses, questioning whether schools and teachers are doing enough to prepare them for such realities.

Scroll to load tweet…

Dowry: A Cancer Spanning Generations

Bedi further elaborated on the historical and cultural roots of the problem, describing dowry as a “cancer in Indian society” that has persisted for generations. She explained how traditionally, boys were seen as property bringers and girls were sent out as “migrants” to make space for daughters-in-law, perpetuating cycles of exploitation. Bedi warned that it will take two to three generations before this social evil is eradicated. She criticised families for complying with dowry demands and emphasized that millions of men in society today educate themselves only to increase their “price” in dowry transactions, perpetuating a system where girls’ education and accomplishments are exploited rather than respected.

Shocking Details of the Incident

The case gained attention after videos surfaced showing Vipin and Daya Bhati allegedly assaulting Nikki. One video shows Nikki walking with severe burn injuries, while another shows her collapsed on the floor. According to family members, the couple had been demanding dowry repeatedly, even after receiving a significant sum during marriag

Next Steps in Investigation

Authorities are now investigating other family members and associates for their possible involvement. Police have confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and more arrests could follow as new evidence emerges.