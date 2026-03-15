Four people have been arrested following a violent clash between TMC and BJP workers in Kolkata's Girish Park. Kolkata Police registered a suo motu case and reported eight police personnel were injured. Minister Shashi Panja alleged an attack on her.

Police Take Action After Vandalism

Four people have been arrested in connection with the vandalism at Girish Park following a recent clash between the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Kolkata Police said. The police informed that a suo motu case has been registered and that no complaint has been made by any political party.

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The police also informed that eight police personnel were injured in the clash. Further details are awaited.

TMC Minister Alleges Attack by BJP

This comes after a clash involving stone-pelting broke out between the BJP and TMC workers in the Girish Park area, which resulted in several members from both sides sustaining injuries. West Bengal Minister Shashi Panja alleged that BJP workers attacked TMC supporters and pelted stones at her residence.

"I was attacked with a brick. BJP is not a goon; it is a murderer. You call them BJP workers; they are murderers. They saw the 'Boycott BJP' banner, tore it down, assaulted Trinamool Congress supporters, and did stone-pelting," Panja said.

Panja further condemned the BJP, stating that over 50 TMC workers have been injured during the clash. "More than 50 TMC workers are injured. I was pushed inside because a massive stone was hurled towards me. BJP people are goons. These people are murderers. Even the police personnel have sustained injuries. The manner in which this hooliganism unfolded in Kolkata today is unprecedented; such lawlessness simply does not occur in Bengal. These people are murderers," she said.

Clash Amid Rising Political Tensions

This clash occurred as West Bengal moves towards the 2026 legislative assembly elections, where the TMC would look to defend its fortress against the BJP, which was looking to secure a victory after winning 77 seats in the last elections. (ANI)