Greater Noida police arrested Rohit Bhati, brother-in-law of Nikki Bhati, marking the third arrest in her dowry murder case. Nikki’s husband and mother-in-law were held earlier, while her father-in-law remains absconding.

Noida: In a shocking development in the Greater Noida dowry murder case, police have made a third arrest with the detention of Rohit Bhati, the brother-in-law of Nikki Bhati. The case has drawn nationwide outrage after horrifying videos surfaced showing Nikki being assaulted and later set on fire, allegedly over a dowry demand of ₹36 lakh. Nikki succumbed to her injuries at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital on August 21.

Brother-In-Law Arrested

Rohit Bhati, the brother-in-law of the victim, was arrested in connection with the brutal crime. Earlier, Nikki’s husband, Vipin Bhati, and her mother-in-law, Daya, were taken into custody. Vipin’s father, Satyavir, remains absconding.

Sister Alleges Husband And Mother-In-Law’s Role

Kanchan, Nikki’s sister and Rohit’s wife, has alleged that Nikki was set ablaze by her husband Vipin and mother-in-law Daya. Disturbing video evidence provided by Kanchan shows Vipin and Daya physically assaulting Nikki. Another video shows Nikki in flames, walking down a staircase, while yet another captures her with severe burn injuries sitting helplessly on the floor.

Mother-In-Law Arrested Earlier

Earlier in the day, police arrested Daya, Nikki’s mother-in-law, in connection with the alleged dowry death case. Nikki’s husband, Vipin, was apprehended after being shot in the leg during a police encounter. He has been placed in judicial custody for 14 days following medical treatment.

Husband Denies Allegations

From his hospital bed, Vipin Bhati denied the charges against him. Speaking to ANI, he claimed, “I did not kill her. She died on her own.” When questioned about the assault videos, he downplayed them saying, “Husband and wife often have fights, it is very common…”