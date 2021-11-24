List of richest candidates for Council polls scheduled in Karnataka

Congress' 'KGF' alias Chikkad Babu is the richest candidate in Karnataka council polls. He has declared assets worth Rs 1,743 crore. Congress candidate from Chitradurga B Somashekhar is second in the list with Rs 116 crore assets. BJP's Pradeep Shettar from Dharwad comes third in the list with Rs 89 crore assets. There are 121 candidates in the fray for 25 seats and polls will be held on December 10.

As the date is set for the Karnataka council there are 121 MLC aspirants who are hoping to enter the Karnataka upper house which will fill 25 vacant seats. Interestingly, many crorepatis have filed nominations for biennial elections. Prominent among those candidates are Yusuf Sharief alias KGF alias Chikkad Babu whose assets as per the notification is Rs 1,743 crore.

Babu is a scrap dealer for the last 35 years and later entered into the real estate business and purchased lands in and around Bengaluru. The properties like land he purchased are worth several hundred crores now. Babu is a follower of Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy who helped him get the ticket.

After Babu, again it is Congress candidate from Chitradurga B Somashekhar tops the crorepati list with Rs 116 crore assets. He too has entered the fray. Somashekhar is said to be a close aide of KPCC President DK Shivakumar and this helped him get the seat.

Then followed by BJP's Dharwad candidate Pardeep Shettar whose assets are Rs 89 crore as per the affidavit submitted to the state election commission. JD(S) party's Suraj Revanna is also among the crorepatis list as he is worth Rs 61.68 crore. He also has a loan of Rs 14 crore in his name.

Similarly, BC Manju who owns 50 high-end cars is worth Rs 66 crore. Manju is a close aide of BS Yediyurappa's son BY Vijayendra who helped him get the ticket to contest from Mandya, the JD(S) bastion.

JDS party's Appaji Gowda who is close to HD Kumaraswamy has shown Rs 33 crore in the election affidavit. He will be pitted against BJP's BC Manju. BJP's candidate Naveen who is contesting will be giving a tough fight to Congress in Chitradurga and is worth Rs 26 crore. He filed an IT return of Rs 38.69 lakh last year.