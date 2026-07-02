BJP MLA Ratna Debnath, mother of the RG Kar hospital victim, asserted she knows the killers' identities and vows justice. The family's hope is renewed after the Calcutta High Court formed a new SIT to investigate the doctor's rape and murder case.

BJP MLA and the mother of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder victim, Ratna Debnath, asserted that all those responsible for the crime and the alleged cover-up would be brought to justice, saying she knew the identities of those involved. Speaking to ANI here on Wednesday, Debath said those accused of murdering her daughter were "not humans" and expressed confidence that they would eventually be punished. "Those who killed my daughter are not humans. I know their names. Those who committed the crime and concealed evidence are all criminals. They will be caught and punished," Debnath told ANI.

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Father expresses renewed hope for justice

Her remarks come days after the victim's father, Shekhar Ranjan Debnath, expressed hope that justice would be delivered in the case, citing recent developments in the Tamanna Khatun case and judicial monitoring of the RG Kar investigation. Speaking on June 27, Shekhar Ranjan Debnath said the arrests made in the Tamanna Khatun case had strengthened his belief that the perpetrators in his daughter's case would also face justice. He said the High Court's intervention and monitoring of the investigation had given the family renewed hope.

The victim's father had also criticised the functioning of the earlier Special Investigation Team (SIT), alleging delays in taking charge of the probe and claiming that concerns raised by the family were not adequately recorded. He further said the High Court found the earlier investigation unsatisfactory and subsequently ordered the formation of a fresh SIT, granting it one month to make progress.

Case background and court intervention

The RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape and murder case dates back to August 9, 2024, when the body of a 31-year-old postgraduate trainee doctor was found inside a seminar room on the hospital campus. The incident sparked nationwide protests by doctors, medical students and civil society groups, who demanded a transparent investigation and stronger safety measures for healthcare professionals.

Earlier on May 21, the Calcutta High Court had directed the formation of a fresh Special Investigation Team after expressing dissatisfaction with the earlier probe. The court had also reviewed the performance of the previous team, while a Sealdah court had earlier observed that the investigation had not made adequate progress. (ANI)