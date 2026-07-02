Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj, a member of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has accused temple admin assistant Gopal Rao of politicising the Ram Mandir donation issue, stating the 'entire fault' lies with him amid an SIT probe.

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj blamed temple adminstration assistant Gopal Rao for the controversy surrounding the alleged Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case, accusing him of politicising the issue and asserting that the "entire fault" lay with him. Rao's role in overseeing temple operations and donation management has been under scrutiny. Speaking to ANI on Wednesday, Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj alleged that Gopal Rao had created unnecessary complications and departed from the traditions followed by the Trust. "Gopal Rao often complicates matters for everyone. Our trustees in Uttar Pradesh follow the tradition of Ram, whereas Gopal Rao does not even subscribe to that tradition... The entire fault lies with Gopal; he is playing politics," Mahant Dinendra Das Maharaj said. His remarks come amid an ongoing Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the alleged embezzlement of donations received by the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, a case that has triggered sharp political exchanges between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition.

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Trust Official Calls for Fair Probe

Meanwhile, Prakash Gupta, Office In-charge of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, stressed that the investigation should ensure punishment for the guilty while protecting innocent individuals from being unnecessarily implicated. "My point is simple: the guilty must not go free, and no innocent person should be implicated. Some people are getting dragged into this who had absolutely no connection, yet the SIT is picking everyone up. Naturally, people will react. I know some individuals used to work there selflessly, but you know how it is, if you get caught in the middle of it, you end up being labelled a thief too," Gupta told ANI.

He further said judicial proceedings would continue as per legal procedure following arrests in the case. "Once an arrest is made, they have to be sent to jail. And when the court sets a date, a hearing must take place, whether it's a direct appearance or via video conferencing, the proceedings have to happen. Nowadays, video conferencing is common; they don't physically transport people if there are security concerns. The court handles it via conferencing," he added.

Political Fallout Intensifies

Earlier in the day, Uttar Pradesh BJP President Pankaj Chaudhary dismissed allegations made by Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav over the alleged donation embezzlement, saying the opposition was indulging in politics over the Ram Mandir issue. He maintained that the SIT probe would proceed impartially and that no one found guilty would be spared.

The controversy intensified after Akhilesh Yadav alleged irregularities in donations made to the Ram Mandir, prompting the BJP to defend the ongoing investigation. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Manan Kumar Mishra said an FIR had already been registered and eight people had been arrested in connection with the case, asserting that those responsible would face strict legal action. The SIT investigation into the alleged financial irregularities is currently underway.