The J&K administration has completed preparations for the Amarnath Yatra 2026. Langar organisations, security agencies, and food safety teams are in place to ensure a safe, smooth, and comfortable pilgrimage for all devotees.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has completed preparations for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra 2026, with government departments, security agencies and langar organisations putting in place arrangements to ensure a safe, smooth and comfortable pilgrimage for devotees.

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Preparations and Food Safety Measures

Langar organisations have finalised their preparations and are ready to provide free meals and essential services to pilgrims throughout the annual pilgrimage.

As part of the preparedness measures, Commissioner, Food and Drugs Administration, Jammu and Kashmir, Khalid Jahangir, along with Joint Commissioner (Food Safety) Sanjeev Kumar and Food Safety Officer, Ramban, Balbir Singh, inspected the langar site at Chanderkote earlier on Wednesday to review food safety arrangements ahead of the yatra.

During the visit, the Commissioner directed the district food safety officials to ensure continuous monitoring of food quality, hygiene, and safety standards at all langar sites serving pilgrims during the Yatra. He emphasised that strict adherence to food safety norms is essential to safeguard the health and well-being of devotees.

Speaking to ANI, Khalid Jahangir said the department has deployed dedicated food safety teams across the yatra route. "We are fully prepared for the Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra. Dedicated food safety teams have been deployed to monitor langars and other food establishments to ensure that pilgrims are provided with safe, hygienic, and quality food throughout the Yatra," he said.

Pilgrimage Officially Begins

Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off the first batch of Shri Amarnathji Yatra 2026 pilgrims from Jammu, marking the formal commencement of the annual pilgrimage. The Yatra witnessed large gatherings of devotees chanting "Bam Bam Bhole" at both Baltal and Pahalgam base camps in the Kashmir Valley.

Security Measures and Route Details

Just hours before the flag-off, CRPF personnel of the 137th Battalion, along with a K9 unit, sanitised the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway in Udhampur to ensure preparedness and security for the pilgrimage.

The 57-day pilgrimage this year will commence simultaneously from the traditional 48-km Nunwan-Pahalgam route in Anantnag district and the shorter but steeper 14-km Baltal route in Ganderbal district on July 3. The yatra will conclude on August 28, coinciding with the festival of Raksha Bandhan.