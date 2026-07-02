Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag, Uttarakhand, has caused water levels in the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers to rise. The district administration is monitoring the situation as the IMD issues a heavy rainfall alert, urging residents to stay vigilant.

The continuous rainfall in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district has started impacting the water levels of the rivers. The water level in both the Alaknanda and Mandakini rivers has risen, prompting the district administration to intensify monitoring.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Following persistent rainfall since Wednesday morning, the water level of the Alaknanda River has increased from 622 metres above sea level on Tuesday to 622.5 metres on Wednesday. Officials have warned that if the rain continues over the next few days, the water level in both rivers could rise further and may approach the danger mark.

Close Monitoring and Official Warnings

In view of the evolving situation, the District Disaster Control Room is closely monitoring the river levels. The administration has appealed to residents living along the riverbanks and pilgrims to remain vigilant and avoid visiting riverbanks or other vulnerable areas unless necessary.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO) Nandan Singh Rajwar informed that the water level in the region is being closely monitored amid rising inflows following rainfall in the upper Himalayan areas.

"The water level in the region has reached 622 meters due to rainfall in the upper Himalayan areas. The warning level is 626 meters above sea level, and the dangerous level is 627 meters. When the water level approaches the warning level, alerts are sent out via WhatsApp groups, announcements are made using vehicles, and personnel go to the ground to warn people," he said.

IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert

On Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in Dehradun issued a heavy rainfall alert for the next four days (till July 4) in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district, with the district administration urging residents to remain vigilant.

In view of the forecast, the administration has advised people to avoid visiting rivers, streams and landslide-prone areas as a precautionary measure.

Officials have appealed to residents to exercise caution and follow advisories issued by the authorities to ensure their safety during the period of expected heavy rainfall.

The IMD also issued orange alerts for five districts, with Nainital, Dehradun, Haridwar, Pauri Garhwal, and Udham Singh Nagar predicted to receive light to moderate rainfall and light thunderstorms too. (ANI)