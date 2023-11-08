Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools from November 9 to 18 amid severe air pollution

In view of the severe air pollution level in the national capital, the AAP-led Delhi government on Wednesday announced early winter break for schools from November 9-18.

The Delhi government on Wednesday announced an early winter break in schools from November 9 to 18 amid severe air pollution in the national capital. "In view of air pollution, the winter break for all schools, which is usually from December, has been rescheduled, now to be from November 9-18," the Delhi education department said.

The DoE circular said, "In the wake of implementation of GRAP-IV measures due to Severe+ Air Quality prevailing in Delhi and seeing that no respite from such adverse weather conditions in near future is predicted by the IMD, the Winter Break for the session 2023-24 is ordered to be preponed so that schools can be totally closed and both children and teachers can stay at home."

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi fell back in the “severe" zone on Wednesday morning after staying “very poor" for several hours the previous day.

Also Read | 'Barbaadi ki guarantee': PM Modi slams Congress, highlights false promises in Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh

Numerous Delhi citizens and commuters reported having respiratory issues. They thus pleaded with the government and relevant authorities to take immediate action to stop the out-of-control air pollution.

In Punjab, the number of stubble-burning events, which is a major contributing element to the pollution during this time of year, was reported at 1,515 on November 7, down from a peak of 3,230 on November 5. 26 and 169 of these instances were reported in Uttar Pradesh and Haryana on November 7.

The sharp increase in stubble-burning incidents after October 28 has been instrumental in the worsening of the air quality in the region.

Also Read | 'I take back my words': CM Nitish Kumar apologises for his remark on population control