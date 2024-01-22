Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Let's not talk of Ravan today': Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's swipe at Rahul Gandhi

    Rahul Gandhi's absence from the consecration ceremony was notable, as the invitation was extended to other top Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, all of whom declined participation, citing the politicization of the religious event during an election year.

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 6:33 PM IST

    In response to a question over Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's absence from the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram temple, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday (January 22) employed a Ramayan reference, albeit with a twist that drew attention. The analogy used was not centered around Lord Ram, but rather the 10-headed demon king, Ravan.

    This allusion has been a consistent theme for the BJP, symbolizing the Congress party, especially after its top leaders declined invitations to participate in the temple inauguration held in Ayodhya and led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    'Jai Shri Ram' resonates in Srinagar: Devotees celebrate Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha in Shankaracharya Temple

    Curiously, when asked about Ravan, CM Sarma redirected the focus, urging, "Why are you talking of Ravan? At least talk about Ram today." He emphasized that, after 500 years, it was an opportune moment to celebrate Lord Ram and suggested refraining from discussing Ravan on this auspicious occasion.

    Previously, Rahul Gandhi had expressed his reservations about the temple inauguration, branding it a "Narendra Modi Function" and accusing the RSS and BJP of turning it into a purely political event. The BJP, in turn, criticized him for living in a "la-la world" and dismissed his statements as "atrocious lies."

    'Ayodhya won't echo with gunshots anymore,' says UP CM Yogi Adityanath, takes swipe at Mulayam Yadav

    The BJP, displeased with the declined invitations, condemned the leaders, labeling them as anti-Hindu. The party asserted that these leaders would face consequences from the public during elections, adopting a stern stance against those who chose not to attend the significant event.

