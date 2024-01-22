Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Jai Shri Ram' resonates in Srinagar: Devotees celebrate Ram Lalla's pran pratishtha in Shankaracharya Temple

    The celebratory event, organized by Darma Trust at the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, attracted people from diverse backgrounds, exemplifying unity and communal harmony. Amidst prayers and devotional chants, participants expressed joy over the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

    First Published Jan 22, 2024, 5:35 PM IST

    As 'Jai Shri Ram' chants reverberated through Ayodhya and jubilant celebrations unfolded nationwide, the spirit of festivity reached Srinagar, where thousands gathered at the Shankaracharya Temple to commemorate the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla in his revered birthplace.

    "After waiting for 500 years, the enlightened Supreme Court made a decision based on archaeological evidence, mandating the construction of a grand Ram Temple on the Babri mosque's ruins at His birthplace. Today, we celebrate this landmark day. Shri Ram-ji transcends all geographical boundaries; He belongs to everyone. Therefore, at the grand Raghunath Temple in Barbarshah, Srinagar, we organized a special puja to mark the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Prabhu Shri Ram Lalla at his majestic abode in Ayodhya," shared Darshan Kumar Sharma, the head priest of the Raghunath Temple, on Monday.

    The celebratory event, organized by Darma Trust at the Shankaracharya Temple in Srinagar, attracted people from diverse backgrounds, exemplifying unity and communal harmony. Amidst prayers and devotional chants, participants expressed joy over the historic 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya.

    Dr. Karan Singh-ji, trustee of Jammu and Kashmir Dharmarth Trust and son of Shree Maharaja Hari Singh, extended his good wishes for peace, happiness, and prosperity to the devotees in Kashmir. The celebratory mood was marked by a morning 'Havan' (Hindu ritual) dedicated to global peace and brotherhood.

    One devotee, who traveled from Malaysia to join the celebration at the Shankaracharya Temple, struggled to articulate her immense joy at the return of Shri Ram Lalla to his birthplace, Ayodhya, after an exile spanning over 500 years.

    Last Updated Jan 22, 2024, 5:37 PM IST
