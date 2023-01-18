Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Left with no other option': Jammu and Kashmir's Congress spokesperson resigns

    Lal Singh resigned from the BJP and floated the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) following an uproar over his participation in a rally in support of the Kathua rape accused in January 2018. He had defended his participation in the rally stating that he was there to "defuse the situation".

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 1:48 PM IST

    Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath has resigned from the party as it allegedly decided to "allow" former minister Lal Singh to join the Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra which is all set to enter the Union territory this week.

    According to Nath, Lal Singh was responsible for sabotaging the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" rapists of an eight-year-old nomadic girl.

    Also read: Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress; slams 'coterie' in letter to Rahul Gandhi

    In a tweet, Nath said, "In view of Ch Lal Singh's proposal of joining @bharatjodo & @INCJammuKashmir allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from @INCIndia(.) Lal Singh was responsible in sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists."

    "Lal Singh divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite. On ideological grounds, I cannot share the party platform with such a person," Nath said.

    Two-time MP and three-time MLA, Singh had joined the Congress from the BJP in 2014 and was also a minister in the PDP-BJP government which collapsed in June 2018 after the national party pulled out of the alliance.

    Also read: Maharashtra women's panel writes to Mumbai police, asks to look into Urfi Javed's security request

    Singh resigned from the BJP and floated the Dogra Swabhiman Sangathan Party (DSSP) following an uproar over his participation in a rally in support of the Kathua rape accused in January 2018. He had defended his participation in the rally stating that he was there to "defuse the situation".

    Nath took the parents of the victim to the high court at Jammu for monitoring of the investigation and also guided them to approach the Supreme Court for seeking a transfer of the trial to Pathankot (Punjab).

    Speaking to reporters, AICC in-charge of Jammu and Kashmir Rajni Patil said that any leader who believes in the ideology of Gandhi is welcome to join the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

    Last Updated Jan 18, 2023, 2:08 PM IST
