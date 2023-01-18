Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress; slams 'coterie' in letter to Rahul Gandhi

Manpreet Singh Badal cited "prevalent culture' within the party" and its "defiant desire to persist in the present course" as reasons for his decision to exit the Grand Old Party.

"Coterie of men entrusted with the authority to dictate Delhi's writ to the Punjab unit of the Congress are far from sound. Instead of striving to reduce internal disagreement in an already-divided house, these men acted to further increase factionalism, and almost as a matter of policy strengthened the very worst elements in the party," Badal said in a statement.

Manpreet Singh Badal was former finance minister of the state.

Developing story