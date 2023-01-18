Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manpreet Singh Badal quits Congress; slams 'coterie' in letter to Rahul Gandhi

    Manpreet Singh Badal cited "prevalent culture' within the party" and its "defiant desire to persist in the present course" as reasons for his decision to exit the Grand Old Party.

    Author
    Vipin Vijayan
    First Published Jan 18, 2023, 1:32 PM IST

    Dealing a major blow to the Congress party, Manpreet Singh Badal has quit the grand old party citing "prevalent culture' within the party" and its "defiant desire to persist in the present course".

    "Coterie of men entrusted with the authority to dictate Delhi's writ to the Punjab unit of the Congress are far from sound. Instead of striving to reduce internal disagreement in an already-divided house, these men acted to further increase factionalism, and almost as a matter of policy strengthened the very worst elements in the party," Badal said in a statement.

    Manpreet Singh Badal was former finance minister of the state.

    Developing story

