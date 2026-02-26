A Gen-Z employee’s viral video sparked a debate on work-life balance after her pre-approved leave was cancelled for an urgent task while she was at the airport.

A young professional's candid social media video has struck a chord online, opening up a larger conversation about work-life balance and how far employers can go when "urgent work" clashes with personal time.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

A Trip Planned, Then Disrupted

In the now-viral clip, Simran, a Gen-Z employee, shared her frustration after her leave was cancelled while she was already at the airport, ready to board a flight for a long-planned vacation. She said she had informed her manager weeks in advance and had not received any objections, leading her to assume everything was approved.

But on the day of travel, she was told her leave was being revoked due to an urgent deployment requirement. The last-minute decision left her shocked and upset, especially after she had already committed time, money, and effort to the trip.

"We Work to Live, Not Just Work"

In her video, Simran acknowledged that workplace emergencies are sometimes unavoidable. However, she questioned whether such situations should repeatedly override employees' personal plans.

Her message was simple: people work not just to meet deadlines, but to enjoy life outside the office, whether that means travelling, spending time with family, or simply taking a break. Constantly being expected to stay available, she said, blurs the boundary between professional responsibility and personal freedom.

Internet Relates and Reacts

The story quickly gained traction, with many users sharing similar experiences of cancelled leave, late-night calls, or sudden schedule changes. For some, the incident reflected a deeper issue of workplace culture, where personal time is often treated as secondary.

Others took a more pragmatic view, noting that certain roles and industries demand flexibility, and unexpected business needs can arise without warning. Still, even among those voices, many agreed that communication and planning could have been handled better.

A Sign of Changing Workplace Expectations

Experts say the episode highlights a generational shift in how employees view their careers. Younger workers increasingly prioritise balance, transparency, and respect for personal commitments, rather than the traditional expectation of being "always on."