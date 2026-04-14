Leaders across India, including Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah and Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren, paid tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, honouring his legacy and the revolutionary ideas that transformed the nation and its constitution.

Leaders Pay Tribute on Ambedkar Jayanti

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, calling for his legacy and revolutionary ideas to be honoured. Taking to X, the Chief Minister said, "Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar gave millions of oppressed people the path to dignity, self-respect, and equal citizenship through the Constitution. On Ambedkar Jayanti, let us honour not just his birth, but the revolutionary ideas that transformed India.Warm wishes to all on Ambedkar Jayanti." Babasaheb Dr. B.R. Ambedkar gave millions of oppressed people the path to dignity, self-respect, and equal citizenship through the Constitution. On Ambedkar Jayanti, let us honour not just his birth, but the revolutionary ideas that transformed India. Warm wishes to all on… pic.twitter.com/ms5qd0kVr2 — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) April 14, 2026

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Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, along with Chief Minister Hemant Soren, also paid tribute to Bharat Ratna Dr BR Ambedkar at Ambedkar Chowk on the occasion of his birth anniversary. Speaking to the media on the occassion, Soren said, "Today's auspicious day is a moment of pride for a vast democratic country like India. Baba Saheb's contribution is neither hidden from anyone nor will it be. The entire country is proud of him. As long as the country and the world exist, his contribution will be remembered."

Who was Dr BR Ambedkar?

Dr BR Ambedkar, popularly known as Babasaheb or the chief architect of the Indian Constitution, was a key figure in India's social reform movement. Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891, in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh. His life was marked by struggles, with the biggest barrier being the caste system under which his family was considered 'untouchable'.

Key Contributions and Legacy

Gaining an education, he led a movement against untouchability. In 1927, he led the Mahad Satyagraha at the Chowdar Tank at Colaba to give the untouchables the right to draw water from the public tank. On September 24, 1932, Dr Ambedkar and Mahatma Gandhi agreed to the Poona Pact, according to which reservations were provided for untouchables in government jobs and legislative assemblies.

His biggest contribution was the Constitution of India, as he served as Chairman of the Drafting Committee. He laid down the principles to ensure social justice for the scheduled castes, scheduled tribes, and backward classes. He also served as independent India's first Law and Justice Minister and was posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1990.

Tributes Pour In From Across the Nation

Leaders across the country paid tributes to Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary, highlighting his role in shaping modern India. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi said Ambedkar gave India the vision of a nation built on justice, equality and dignity, while urging the protection of constitutional ideals. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also paid homage, calling for strengthening the resolve to defend the Constitution and protect the voices of the oppressed. He emphasised that India's strength lies in its pluralism and inclusivity.

Meanwhile, Congress MP Manickam Tagore invoked Ambedkar's warning on the functioning of the Constitution, alleging that parliamentary processes were being undermined. He stressed that Parliament is the foundation of people's voice and called for greater consultation and transparency. Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram also remembered Ambedkar's contribution, describing the Constitution as his "precious gift" to the nation. (ANI)