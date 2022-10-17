Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9

Justice Chandrachud is known for his liberal and progressive judgments, the most recent one being the verdict upholding the rights of unmarried women to seek abortion of pregnancy up to 24 weeks.

Union minister of Law and Justice in India Kiren Rijiju on Monday announced that Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the second senior judge of the Supreme Court of India has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India by the President of India Droupadi Murmu.

According to the law minister, Justice Chandrachud will succeed current CJI UU Lalit on November 9, 2022.

In a tweet, Rijiju said, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22."

The present CJI Lalit will retire from the post with effect from November 8. Justice Chandrachud will have a term of over two years as the 50th Chief Justice of India till November 10, 2024 - making it one of the longest terms for a CJI in the recent past.

Justice Chandrachud is a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of Bombay High Court.

It should be noted that Justice Chandrachud was part of the majority opinion in the Sabarimala case which allowed the entry of women of menstruating age to the shrine. Barring the entry of women was seen to be in violation of constitutional principles.

Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th and the longest serving Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978 to July 11, 1985.

