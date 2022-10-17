Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9

    Justice Chandrachud is known for his liberal and progressive judgments, the most recent one being the verdict upholding the rights of unmarried women to seek abortion of pregnancy up to 24 weeks.

    Law Minister Kiren Rijiju says Justice DY Chandrachud appointed Chief Justice of India from November 9 AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 17, 2022, 8:00 PM IST

    Union minister of Law and Justice in India Kiren Rijiju on Monday announced that Justice Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud, the second senior judge of the Supreme Court of India has been appointed as the next Chief Justice of India by the President of India Droupadi Murmu. 

    According to the law minister, Justice Chandrachud will succeed current CJI UU Lalit on November 9, 2022.

    Also read: Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    In a tweet, Rijiju said, "In exercise of the power conferred by the Constitution of India, Hon'ble President appoints Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, Judge, Supreme Court as the Chief Justice of India with effect from 9th November, 22."

    The present CJI Lalit will retire from the post with effect from November 8. Justice Chandrachud will have a term of over two years as the 50th Chief Justice of India till November 10, 2024 - making it one of the longest terms for a CJI in the recent past.

    Also read: Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Justice Chandrachud is a former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court and a former judge of Bombay High Court.

    It should be noted that Justice Chandrachud was part of the majority opinion in the Sabarimala case which allowed the entry of women of menstruating age to the shrine. Barring the entry of women was seen to be in violation of constitutional principles.

    Also read: 'Apologise for comparing him with your ministers': Bhagat Singh's family slams AAP

    Justice Chandrachud's father Justice YV Chandrachud was the 16th and the longest serving Chief Justice of India serving from February 2, 1978 to July 11, 1985.

    Justice Chandrachud is known for his liberal and progressive judgments, the most recent one being the verdict upholding the rights of unmarried women to seek abortion of pregnancy up to 24 weeks.

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2022, 8:00 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    'Apologise for comparing him with your ministers': Bhagat Singh's family slams AAP AJR

    'Apologise for comparing him with your ministers': Bhagat Singh's family slams AAP

    PM Modi to once again celebrate Diwali with soldiers, to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath AJR

    PM Modi to once again celebrate Diwali with soldiers, to visit Kedarnath and Badrinath

    Supreme Court squashes Kerala's plea against handing over operation of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani AJR

    Supreme Court squashes Kerala's plea against handing over operation of Thiruvananthapuram Airport to Adani

    Congress presidential poll voting concludes; results to be out on October 19 - adt

    Congress presidential poll voting concludes; results to be out on October 19

    Recent Stories

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up' after shocker against Scotland snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: West Indies coach Simmons tell batters to 'wake up'

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts RBA

    Raj Thackeray to produce biopic on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj; film may have two or three parts

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels snt

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022: Is Shami an ideal replacement for Bumrah? Here's what Tendulkar feels

    Yoga guru Ramdev says, 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son AJR

    Yoga guru Ramdev targets Bollywood, claims 'Salman Khan takes drugs'; calls out Aamir, SRK's son

    Bhojpuri SEXY video Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav BOLD omantic song Jawani Ka Jalwa go viral RBA

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD romantic song ‘Jawani Ka Jalwa’ go viral

    Recent Videos

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank snt

    Congress president won't be remote controlled by Gandhi family: Mallikarjun Kharge's son Priyank

    Video Icon
    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash AJR

    'All four will die': Ominous man's remark on Facebook Live in BMW before crash

    Video Icon
    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Congress President Election: 'Everybody will be surprised on counting day...'

    Video Icon
    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Miranda House Diwali fest: Girl students allege harassment; Delhi Police say event was very peaceful

    Video Icon
    Watch Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Watch: Security forces foil terror attack, 16kg IED defused in Bandipora

    Video Icon