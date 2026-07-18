The weather department has advised people living in rain-prone areas to remain cautious, especially during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds. Motorists are urged to drive carefully on waterlogged roads, while residents in low-lying areas should remain alert for localised flooding.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued fresh weather warnings for several parts of the country as monsoon conditions continue to influence large regions of north, central and western India. From Delhi-NCR to Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, many areas are expected to witness rain accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds and lightning over the coming days.

While some regions are likely to receive heavy rainfall, others may experience scattered showers that could provide relief from the recent spell of hot and humid weather. Authorities have advised residents to stay updated with local weather bulletins and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

Delhi-NCR May Get Relief From Heat

After days of uncomfortable humidity and above-normal temperatures, Delhi-NCR is expected to see cloudy skies with chances of light to moderate rainfall. Although widespread rain may not arrive immediately, changing weather conditions could bring some relief from the heat in the coming days. Weather experts say humidity is likely to remain high until monsoon activity strengthens further.

Heavy Rain Likely in Uttar Pradesh and Nearby States

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall for several districts of Uttar Pradesh as the monsoon regains momentum. Rain activity is also expected across parts of Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Rajasthan, with thunderstorms and strong winds possible in isolated locations. Some places may experience temporary waterlogging and traffic disruptions if intense showers occur.

Maharashtra to See Scattered Showers

In Maharashtra, rainfall is expected to continue, though the intensity may vary from region to region. The weather department has predicted scattered showers instead of widespread heavy rain, especially across parts of central and western Maharashtra.

IMD Urges Public to Stay Prepared

The weather department has advised people living in rain-prone areas to remain cautious, especially during thunderstorms and periods of strong winds. Motorists are urged to drive carefully on waterlogged roads, while residents in low-lying areas should remain alert for localized flooding.

With the southwest monsoon expected to strengthen over the next few days, rainfall activity may increase across several parts of the country. Citizens are advised to follow official IMD updates and local administration advisories for the latest weather information and safety measures.