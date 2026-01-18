Patna continues to experience cold winter conditions with dense fog affecting visibility during early mornings and late nights. Chilly temperatures and foggy weather are impacting daily travel and routine activities across the city.

Patna is witnessing typical winter conditions. Cold mornings and cool days affect daily life, making mornings almost unbearable for people going out for work, school, or other travel purposes.

Latest Patna ,Weather, Update

According to recent weather observations, temperatures early in the morning at Patna range from 11 degree Centigrade to 13 degrees, while day temperature is expected to increase marginally and will max be close to 18 degree to 20 degrees centigrade, giving a little relief from the morning chill. Nights, however, remain cold.

Fog and Visibility Concerns

Moderate to heavy fog has been reported during the wee hours and at late night during the open spaces and along highway sides. The visibility has affected road and train traffic across parts of the city. Commuters driving are advised to exercise caution during this time, use fog lights when necessary, and allow themselves extra time to continue their journeys.

Dry Weather No Rain Alert

The India Meteorological Department has, for the time being, not issued any rainfall warnings for Patna. The next few days are likely to experience dry weather with no major weather systems predicted to cross the region. Most of the days are likely to be clear to partly cloudy and dry.

Advisory for Residents

It is advisable to wear warm clothes, particularly during very early and night times. Old people and children must not be exposed to cold weather for a longer duration. The bulk of the journeys should be made at times when foggy conditions are prevalent for added caution.

Patna will continue to have cool winter-like weather, cold mornings, comfortable afternoons, and chilly nights. There may be minor fluctuation in temperature but no major changes are indicated for the near future.