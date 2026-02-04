Ajit Pawar's cousin Shreejit recalls his final conversation about unity before Pawar's death in a plane crash. Pawar's widow Sunetra has taken oath as the new Deputy CM. Sharad Pawar has commented on the succession and NCP merger talks.

Ajit Pawar's Last Call and Tragic Demise

Late Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and Ajit Pawar's cousin, Shreejit Pawar, revealed about his last call with the NCP chief, stating that 'Dada' wanted to take people of all religions and castes together.

NCP leader Shreejit Pawar told ANI, "I texted Dada (Ajit Pawar) at 8:30 am to talk about the elections. He said we will take people of all religions and castes together... At 8:37 am, he called me and said that we will move forward together with everyone."

Ajit Pawar passed away on January 28 when a chartered plane carrying him crashed-landed in Baramati. Among the deceased were his personal security officer, a flight attendant, and two pilots.

Sunetra Pawar Becomes New Deputy CM

The widow of late Ajit Pawar, Sunetra Pawar, stepped into fill the vacant post of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister as she took the oath of office at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai. Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office to Sunetra Pawar in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde.

Sharad Pawar on Merger Speculations

Meanwhile, Pawar's demise has sparked fresh speculation around the merger of the two NCP factions. NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said that discussions on a possible merger of the two NCP factions were held between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil, and not with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Pawar also expressed happiness that Sunetra Pawar was sworn in as Deputy Chief Minister. Addressing a press conference in Baramati, Pawar said, "I am happy that Sunetra Pawar is sworn in as Deputy CM... Merger discussions were held between Ajit Pawar and Jayant Patil. CM Fadnavis was not involved in the talks. What right did he have to talk about it?"

"At present, our entire focus is on taking care of everyone and moving forward together with those who are grieving. As of now, there is no discussion at all about any political decisions," he added. (ANI)