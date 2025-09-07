Asia Cup 2025: India and Pakistan will renew cricket’s fiercest rivalry at the Asia Cup in Dubai on September 14, their first clash since Operation Sindoor. With tensions high and both teams eyeing glory, the tournament promises all-round fireworks.

Asia Cup 2025: The stage is set for a high-voltage showdown as arch-rivals India and Pakistan meet in the Asia Cup, marking their first cricketing encounter since Operation Sindoor earlier this year. The Twenty20 tournament, beginning Tuesday in the United Arab Emirates, will not only crown Asia’s best but also act as a warm-up for the T20 World Cup scheduled in February-March in India and Sri Lanka. The competition gets underway in Abu Dhabi, where Afghanistan face Hong Kong.

But all eyes are fixed on September 14, when India and Pakistan renew their fierce rivalry in Dubai. Cricket legend Wasim Akram has urged both players and fans to exercise restraint. “Remain disciplined and not cross the line,” he said, in a reminder of how emotionally charged this fixture remains.

A Rivalry Beyond Boundaries

The neighbours have not hosted each other for a bilateral series since 2012, restricting their meetings to neutral venues in international tournaments. With both placed in the same group, they could clash up to three times during the competition, which runs until September 28.

This comes against the backdrop of their worst conflict since 1999, a four-day exchange in May that saw missile, drone, and artillery fire claim several lives before a ceasefire was declared.

Old Wounds, Fresh Concerns

Lingering bitterness has already spilled into cricketing arenas. In England earlier this year, India’s retired stars led by Yuvraj Singh boycotted Pakistan during the World Championship of Legends. They even withdrew from a semi-final, intensifying calls among fans to avoid such contests.

Former spinner Harbhajan Singh, part of that veterans’ side, has voiced his opposition to the Asia Cup match.

“Blood and sweat cannot co-exist,” he told The Times of India. “It cannot be the case that there's fighting on the border, tensions between the two nations, and we go to play cricket. Until these big issues are resolved, cricket is a very small matter.”

India Enter as Favourites

On the field, India carry the upper hand. Their last meeting with Pakistan came in February in the Champions Trophy, where they secured a six-wicket victory in Dubai before lifting the title. With a 10-3 win record against Pakistan in T20 internationals, the defending Asia Cup champions, led by Suryakumar Yadav, are strong favourites.

Pakistan, meanwhile, will be without batting stars Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan, both omitted from the shortest format following poor form. Their absence leaves a void that India will look to exploit.

Road to the Final

This year’s Asia Cup features eight teams. Automatic qualification went to the five Asian Cricket Council full members – India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka – while Hong Kong, Oman and hosts UAE earned their place through the ACC Men’s Premier Cup.

Group A includes India, Pakistan, Oman and the UAE, while Group B features Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka. Following the group stage, the Super Four will decide the finalists, with the grand finale set for Dubai on September 28.