A Delhi court has remanded Shabir Ahmad Lone, an alleged handler of a Lashkar module, to 7 days' judicial custody. He was arrested for pasting anti-India posters and is linked to a terror and currency network involving Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Patiala House Court remanded Shabir Ahmad Lone in 7 days of judicial custody. He was produced before the court after 5 days of police custody.

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He has been arrested in a case connected with a Lashkar Module. He has been arrested in a case linked to the pasting of anti India poster at sensitive places through his module. He is a handler of a module.

In this case, Delhi police earlier had arrested 8 other Accused including 7 Bangladeshi Nationals.

Link Judicial Magistrate granted 7 days' judicial custody after considering the application of Delhi Police seeking judicial custody. Delhi police moved an application and sought judicial custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone in view of the ongoing investigation.

Police Investigation and Lone's Background

On March 30, the Patiala House Court granted 5 days' custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone to the Special Cell of the Delhi police.

While seeking Police custody of Shabbir Ahmed Lone Delhi police had said that his custody is required to bust the network and to identify other handlers.

He is allegedly involved in a currency network of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Nepal. One SIM card from Nepal has been recovered from him. Delhi police have recovered foreign currency from him. This network is to be busted, the police had said.

Trained Terrorist with Past Conviction

He was arrested in Gazipur, Delhi Police March 29. Police has said that he is a trained terrorist. He was earlier convicted in 2007 for possessing AK 47 and a hand grenade.

Delhi Police had said that posters were pasted in sensitive area including the Supreme court on his instructions, and a recce was also done.

He was handling the module. Earlier, 8 operatives of this module were arrested by the Delhi Police. Out of these, 7 were Bangladeshi National and one was an Indian National. Lone is 9, the accused in this case. (ANI)