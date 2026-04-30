A family in Malappuram got the shock of their lives today. They went to get water and found a huge snake just relaxing inside their well. The incident happened at Mattummal Rajan's house near the old Jyothi theatre this afternoon.

A family in Tanur, Malappuram, got a huge scare today when they went to draw water from their well. They found a large snake inside, which was probably trying to escape the heat.

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The incident happened this afternoon at the house of Mattummal Rajan, located near the old Jyothi theatre. The family was terrified to see the snake and immediately called for help.

Snake safely removed

Thankfully, Salam Anchudi, a highly trained snake catcher, arrived at the scene. He expertly caught the snake and safely removed it from the well.

Salam is a 'Sarpa' volunteer with the Forest Department and also a member of the Taluk Disaster Response Force (TDRF). He works alongside Usha Tirur and Wahid Tanur. The team said that they have rescued over 100 snakes in just the last two months.

They explained that the rescues include highly venomous snakes like the Common Krait (Vellikkettan) and Russell's Viper (Anali). They also rescue non-venomous ones like pythons, rat snakes (Chera), and checkered keelbacks (Neerkoli).