A landslide occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari cave temple located on the way to the Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) said on Tuesday. Some injuries are feared, and rescue operations are underway with the deployment of necessary manpower and machinery.

In a post shared on X, the Shrine Board stated, "A landslide incident has occurred near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya at Adhkwari, some injuries are feared. Rescue operations are underway along with required manpower and machinery. Jai Mata Di."

</p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr"><a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/BREAKING?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#BREAKING</a> : Landslide At Vaishno Devi's Ardhkuwari, At least 100 Pilgrims Trapped<br><br>A landslide struck near Inderprastha Bhojnalaya in Adhkwari, with initial reports indicating possible injuries. <br><br>Rescue operations are currently underway, with manpower and machinery deployed to… <a href="https://t.co/YqmhDKfd0X">pic.twitter.com/YqmhDKfd0X</a></p><div type="dfp" position=3>Ad3</div><p>— upuknews (@upuknews1) <a href="https://twitter.com/upuknews1/status/1960303961858064584?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 26, 2025</a></p></blockquote><p><br>Further, all trains from Katra have been cancelled due to the landslide incident near the Vaishno Devi shrine. Meanwhile, continuous rainfall across Jammu and Kashmir has led to a sharp rise in water levels of several rivers and streams, triggering flash floods in parts of the region. The Meteorological Department (MET) issued an advisory on the matter earlier in the day. </p><p>"Possibility of intense/heavy to very heavy Rain/thunder at scattered places & extremely heavy rain at isolated places of JMU Div & moderate to heavy rain in South KMR during 26 Aug. Cloud burst/flash floods at few vulnerable places with landslides/mudslides/shooting stones etc. stay away from water bodies/nallas/river embankments/loose structures etc. Waterlogging/flooding in the low-lying areas of JMU Div. All concerned are advised to stay alert/updated," the advisory read.</p><div type="dfp" position=4>Ad4</div><p>A bridge over the Sahar Khad river near the Jammu-Pathankot Highway in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kathua has been damaged after the river began flowing in spate due to continuous rains in the region. The incident has disrupted traffic on the highway, a key arterial route. Local administration teams are closely monitoring the situation.<br>The Jammu region has been experiencing intense monsoon showers for the past few days, causing rivers to swell, triggering landslides, and disrupting normal life in low-lying and hilly areas.</p><p>Earlier, seven people lost their lives and 11 others were injured in a cloudburst that struck Kathua district in Jammu and Kashmir on August 17.</p>