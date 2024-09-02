J&K: Shooting stones, landslide hit Vaishno Devi track, 2 killed, several feared trapped (WATCH)

Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan Marg was struck by shooting stones and landslide in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday. Two devotees were reportedly killed another seriously injured, while several others are feared trapped in the landslide.

At least two pilgrims were killed and another was seriously injured when a landslide was reported near the helipad on Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan Marg in Reasi district of Jammu-Kashmir on Monday. Several other devotees are feared trapped in the landslide.

Shooting stones and landslide struck the track on the route near Panchi, some 3km ahead of Bhawan around 2.35pm damaging an overhead iron structure, according to a report by the Times of India.

The victims were en route to the shrine when they were trapped beneath the iron structure as a result of the landslide.

Deputy commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan, citing preliminary reports, confirmed that two women had died, and a girl was critically injured in the incident, reported TOI.

Following the incident, the disaster management team of the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board reached the scene and initiated relief and rescue operation.

The movement of pilgrims on the track was also suspended.

