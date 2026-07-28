A landslide on Shimla's Cart Road disrupted traffic amid heavy rains that have closed over 230 roads in Himachal Pradesh. Five people were killed in a weather-related accident in Chamba, as the IMD issues a fresh alert for the next three days.

A landslide triggered by incessant rain blocked the Cart Road near the Lift in Shimla on Tuesday, disrupting traffic and causing severe inconvenience to commuters. The road was later restored.

More than 230 roads remained closed across Himachal Pradesh following widespread heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. The blockage on the busy Cart Road brought vehicular movement to a standstill for nearly an hour before authorities cleared the debris and restored traffic.

Statewide Impact and Fatalities

According to the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA), heavy rainfall has affected almost all districts of the state. The latest status report said more than 230 roads remain blocked, around 250 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are disrupted, and over 90 water supply schemes have been affected. The disaster management authority also confirmed that five people were killed after an Alto car met with an accident in the Banikhet area of Chamba district amid the adverse weather conditions. Flash floods have also disrupted normal life in Chamba town.

IMD Issues Alert, Authorities Respond

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a fresh warning of heavy rainfall over the next three days, prompting authorities to remain on high alert across the state. Himachal Pradesh Special Secretary (Disaster Management) Pushpinder Rana said the state administration had activated emergency measures following the IMD's warning.

"Following the IMD forecast, an alert and advisory have been issued across the state, and teams and machinery have been deployed. At present, around 230 roads remain blocked, nearly 250 electricity transformers are disrupted, and more than 90 water supply schemes have been affected. Restoration work is continuing, and the numbers are gradually coming down," Pushpinder Rana told ANI.

He said the administration was responding to multiple rain-related incidents across the state. "Five people lost their lives in a road accident in Banikhet, Chamba. In Chamba's Sultanpur area, rainwater entered some houses, causing damage to boundary walls. Our teams are on the ground. Five people who were stranded in the Manimahesh area have also been rescued safely by the local administration. Wherever rainfall is occurring, disaster management teams remain fully deployed," Pushpinder Rana added.

Commuters Face Hardship

Speaking to ANI, local resident Karan Sharma said the landslide caused major hardship for people travelling through the area. "When I reached near the Lift this morning, the road was completely blocked due to the landslide. There wasn't even enough space for a motorcycle to pass. I was taking a patient to Indira Gandhi Medical College, but because of the blockage we could not reach the hospital on time. People faced a lot of inconvenience," Karan Sharma told ANI.

Another commuter, Vijay Sharma, said he remained stranded in the traffic for nearly an hour. "Heavy rain triggered the landslide on Cart Road near the Lift, blocking the entire road. I had to go to the bus stand, but I couldn't move because of the traffic jam. I have been stuck here for almost an hour," Vijay Sharma told ANI. (ANI)