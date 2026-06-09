A Special PMLA court in Ranchi rejected Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren's discharge plea in a money-laundering case linked to an 8.86-acre land scam. The court found a prima facie case, paving the way for the ED to frame charges against him.

A Special PMLA court, Ranchi, has rejected Jharkhand Chief Minister and JMM chief Hemant Soren's petition to discharge him in a money-laundering case linked to a land parcel of 8.86 acres in Ranchi. The money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) involved an allegedly fraudulent acquisition of 8.86 acres of land.

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Court Finds Prima Facie Case

The court, in its order, found the prosecution material to be "true for the limited purpose of determining whether the prima facie case exists." AJC Yogesh Kumar said that the "discharge jurisprudence favours the prosecution where circumstances cumulatively create suspicion." Examining the complaints, documentary evidence and surrounding circumstances relied upon by the prosecution, the court opined that the evidence "discloses more than a mere suspicion and raises a prima facie case" against Hemant Soren and said that the defence's contentions, including the reliability of the witnesses, are matters requiring examination during trial.

Investigation and Charges

ED is set to frame charges against the accused in the case. Earlier, asserting his innocence, Hemant Soren had filed a petition on December 5, 2025, seeking to be discharged from the charges.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) had conducted multiple raids and summoned several individuals to its office for questioning in connection with the case. The ED has filed a charge sheet against about 18 individuals, including CM Hemant Soren.

Arrest and Political Timeline

Several people, including the Chief Minister and various land dealers, were arrested and sent to jail in this matter. Hemant Soren was arrested by the ED on January 31, 2024, following interrogation. He was granted bail by the Jharkhand High Court on June 28, 2024. Soren had resigned as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2024, before his arrest. He returned to the office after Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress alliance swept the 2024 Assembly elections. (ANI)