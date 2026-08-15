DHR and ICMR celebrated Independence Day, with DG Dr Rajiv Bahl hoisting the national flag. He underscored the critical role of health research and innovation in building a Viksit Bharat and a self-reliant, resilient healthcare system for the nation.

The Department of Health Research (DHR) and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) celebrated the 80th Independence Day today at ICMR Headquarters at V Ramalingaswami Bhawan in New Delhi, with patriotic fervour and a renewed commitment to advancing medical research, innovation and healthcare technologies for a Viksit Bharat.

A Contribution to Nation-Building

According to the release, Dr Rajiv Bahl, Secretary, Department of Health Research and Director General, ICMR, hoisted the National Flag at the ICMR Headquarters in the presence of senior DHR-ICMR officials, including Ms Richa Khoda, Joint Secretary, DHR, and Mr Vivek Kumar Daksh, Sr DDG (Administration), along with scientists, researchers and staff members. Addressing the gathering on the occasion, Dr Rajiv Bahl underscored the critical role of health research and innovation in strengthening the nation's development and healthcare ecosystem. "Our work at ICMR is not merely a job; it is a contribution to nation-building. Through medical research, innovation and health technologies, we are helping build a Viksit Bharat--and a Bharat that can become a global leader in medical research and innovation." He emphasised that scientific excellence, innovation and the development of indigenous health technologies are essential to building a resilient and self-reliant healthcare system. He called upon the ICMR fraternity to continue working towards solutions that can improve healthcare accessibility and address the evolving health needs of the country.

Prize Distribution Ceremony

As part of the Independence Day celebrations, a Prize Distribution Ceremony was also organised. Prizes were presented to the winners of the Essay Writing and Quiz Competitions conducted earlier this month. The competitions were organised to encourage creativity, knowledge, active participation and a spirit of engagement among DHR-ICMR officials and staff.

A Renewed Call for Excellence

The celebrations concluded with a renewed call to the scientific and administrative fraternity to strive for excellence in biomedical research, foster innovation and contribute towards Aatmanirbharta in health technologies, while strengthening India's position as a global leader in medical research and healthcare innovation. (ANI)