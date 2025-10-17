Lalu Yadav has "no right" to ask an account of the work done by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, and should instead look at the account of the murders, kidnapping, and ransom cases during his tenure, Amit Shah said on Thursday.

Lalu Prasad Yadav has "no right" to ask an account of the work done by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, and should instead look at the account of the murders, kidnapping, and ransom cases during his tenure, Union Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Shah said on Thursday.

While taking a jibe at the Opposition parties and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, Shah dared the leaders to prove if they have even done even 1/10th of the work of NDA during their own tenure. "Today I will ask the Opposition. Forget half of whatever we have done. If you have done even a tenth of work then stand at the crossroads of Patna, the president of our youth wing will take you on two-on-two. What account is Lalu ji asking for? If he wants to demand an account, then only for murder, kidnapping, ransom, can he ask that. How can you ask an account for road, houses, toilets?", Shah said.

While criticising RJD for allegedly doing dismal work in the state, Minister Shah highlighted how the NDA has constructed new airports, made the Makhana Board, and also worked for controlling the flooding of Kosi river.

"Look at the situation of airports you had left them at, we made new ones, at Gaya, Purnea, and now another new airport is being made, that is what we have done. We have made the Makhana board. For dealing with Kosi river's floods we have allotted more than Rs 26,000 crore from Indian government's budget. We have made roads worth Rs 3 lakh crore," Shah said.

He remarked that the NDA has also ensured that electricity and water reaches every house of Bihar.

"If electricity has reached every house of Bihar, it is the Nitish Kumar government. When water has reached houses, Narendra Modi government has done that", Shah added. Bringing up the accusations against Lalu Yadav in the IRCTC case, Shah said “Whether in Centre or state, he has had court cases against him. The courts have chargesheeted him.”

The Rouse Avenue Court on Monday framed charges against former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and others in criminal Conspiracy and sections related to other offences in the IRCTC hotel corruption case. Special judge (CBI) framed charges against Former Railway Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav and other Accused persons.

The court has framed charges under different sections for cheating, conspiracy and offences related to corruption. However, all the accused are charged with criminal conspiracy. The order was pronounced in open court.

Polling for the Bihar elections 2025 will take place on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

In the seat-sharing arrangement within the NDA, the BJP and JD(U) will be contesting 101 seats each, while the Lok Janshakti Party (headed by Ram Vilas) will contest 29 seats. The Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

The BJP and JD(U) have released their lists announcing all the candidates for their seats. The HAM party also announced its candidate list. Meanwhile, the Mahagathbandhan, comprising of the Congress, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and other left parties are yet to announce their seat-sharing arrangement.

