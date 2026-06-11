RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's 79th birthday was celebrated with great fervour in Patna. His children, including Tejashwi Yadav, Misa Bharti, and Tej Pratap Yadav, hailed him as a champion of the downtrodden and their greatest inspiration.

The 79th birthday of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) national president Lalu Prasad Yadav was celebrated with great fervour at the residence of RJD leader Rabri Devi here on Thursday.

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Tejashwi Yadav Hails Father as Champion of Downtrodden

Speaking to reporters on the occasion, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav hailed his father as a champion of the downtrodden. "Today is the birthday of the pillar of social justice and secularism, the symbol of brotherhood, and the messiah of the poor. I say this not just as a son, but because every person, every child, the elderly, and the youth of Bihar is inspired by his life of struggle," Tejashwi said.

He further added, "Everyone loves Lalu Ji from their hearts. He is receiving birthday wishes from all over the country. We thank everyone who sent their blessings. We all pray for his good health so that he continues to guide and inspire us with courage."

Misa Bharti, Tej Pratap Extend Birthday Greetings

RJD MP Misa Bharti also extended her greetings, stating, "Today is the birthday of RJD's national president. All RJD workers and family members are congratulating him. I pray to God that he remains healthy forever."

Tej Pratap Yadav also extended heartfelt birthday wishes to his father and party supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, describing him as his "greatest strength and inspiration."

Taking to X, Tej Pratap credited his father's teachings and values for his journey, stating that he learned the essence of "struggle" and "moving forward" from him. "Heartfelt birthday wishes, Papa! Papa, I love you very much. You are the greatest strength and inspiration in my life. You have taught me how to live, how to struggle, and how to always move forward. Whatever I am today is because of your teachings, values, and blessings. May God always keep you healthy, happy, and long-lived. My prayer is that in every birth, I get a father just like you. Happy birthday, Papa! I love you very much.," Tej Pratap wrote.

Party Workers Celebrate

The atmosphere at the residence was celebratory as a large number of RJD workers gathered to extend their wishes to the RJD chief.

Marking the occasion on social media, the Rashtriya Janata Dal posted on its official X handle: "May you live for thousands of years... This is our heartfelt wish!! Heartfelt birthday wishes to the esteemed @laluprasadrjd ji!" (ANI)