Lal Quila Metro Station has reopened, restoring normal services on Delhi’s Violet Line. The station was closed following a deadly explosion near the Red Fort that killed 13 people, disrupting travel for commuters and tourists.

Normalcy returned to Old Delhi on Sunday (November 16) as the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) reopened all entry and exit gates at the Lal Quila Metro Station. The move comes as a major relief for passengers on the Violet Line, which connects Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh and is heavily used by tourists and daily commuters heading to the Red Fort and surrounding areas.

Station Was Shut After Deadly Blast Near Red Fort

On Thursday, the station had been closed temporarily following a powerful explosion near the Red Fort that killed 13 people and left several injured. Security forces immediately sealed the station, halted services, and cordoned off the entire zone as teams began investigating the blast. DMRC had announced that the station would remain shut "till further notice" due to security concerns.

The closure caused significant inconvenience, especially during peak hours, when the Old Delhi stretch typically sees some of the day's highest commuter traffic.

Commuters, Tourists Welcome the Reopening

With the gates now open, visitors can once again access iconic Old Delhi landmarks including Jama Masjid, Chandni Chowk, and the Red Fort without disruptions. Regular metro services have also resumed, restoring the connectivity that thousands depend on each day.

New CCTV Footage Brings Investigation Closer

Even as metro services return to normal, the investigation into the blast continues to intensify. Newly surfaced CCTV footage shows the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering Delhi via the Badarpur border in an i20 car. The video captures him paying cash at a toll plaza, with a large bag visible in the back seat.

Though he was wearing a mask, investigators confirmed his identity using facial-recognition technology. Delhi Police and central intelligence agencies are now piecing together his movements as part of a wider probe that has raised security concerns across the capital.