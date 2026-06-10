Under PM Modi, the Lakhpati Didi Scheme is economically empowering rural women. Gujarat has identified 10 lakh potential Lakhpati Didis, with nearly 6 lakh already recognized, showcasing the growing strength of women-led development in the state.

Gujarat's Progress with Lakhpati Didi Scheme

Over the past 12 years, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, women have become an integral part of India's development journey, shaping the vision of a Viksit Bharat. According to a press release issued by the Gujarat CMO, "The PM has advanced the vision of women-led development through initiatives such as Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Ujjwala Yojana, PM Mudra Yojana, PM Awas Yojana and Beti Bachao Beti Padhao campaign.""These programmes have empowered Nari Shakti through entrepreneurship, finance and improved livelihoods. Among these initiatives, the Lakhpati Didi Scheme has emerged as a key step in economically empowering rural women, encouraging them to earn a sustainable income, thus promoting financial independence and self-reliance," the release said.

Guided by Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, the Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company has identified 10 lakh potential Lakhpati Didis, of whom 5.96 lakh have already been recognised, reflecting the growing strength of women-led development across the state.

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The state Government has appointed 124 Master Trainers at district and taluka levels, trained by National Resource Persons, who have further trained over 10,000 Community Resource Persons (CRPs), including Krishi Sakhis, Pashu Sakhis and Bank Sakhis, strengthening on-ground execution.

What is the 'Lakhpati Didi' Initiative?

The 'Lakhpati Didi' initiative is a women-led rural livelihood programme under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Rural Livelihoods Mission (DAY-NRLM) of the Government of India. It aims to help women associated with Self-Help Groups (SHGs) earn a sustainable annual household income by providing training, financial support, credit, and market access.

Under this, women in self-help groups whose families have an annual income of more than Rs 1 lakh are identified as Lakhpati Didi.

The Ministry of Rural Development implements the initiative through SHGs across rural India. Gujarat has emerged as one of the active states under the DAY-NRLM framework.

From Agriculture and Animal Husbandry to Canteen and Catering Business: Bhavnaben's Journey as a Lakhpati Didi

Bhavnaben Patel of Nogama village in Chikhli taluka has emerged as a successful Lakhpati Didi, earning an annual income of Rs 10.16 lakh through multiple livelihood activities.

Associated with the Gayatri Sakhi Mandal since 2014, she learned about various government schemes and livelihood opportunities through meetings, workshops, and awareness programmes conducted under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Inspired by the Mission Mangalam initiative and supported by her Self-Help Group, she ventured into canteen and catering services.

Today, Bhavnaben runs a canteen at the Collector's Office in Navsari and, along with fellow Sakhi Mandal members, provides catering services. Her annual income includes Rs 2 lakh from the canteen business, Rs 5 lakh from catering services, Rs 1 lakh from agriculture, and Rs 2.16 lakh from other sources, taking her total annual earnings to Rs 10.16 lakh.

She has also benefited from other government schemes, including a loan from the District Industries Centre for purchasing a laptop and an Ayushman Card through the Primary Health Centre.

Joining Sakhi Mandal (Self Help Group) has brought financial stability to Bhavnaben, improved her standard of living, and increased her self-confidence. As a Lakhpati Didi, she now inspires other women toward self-reliance and economic empowerment.

Shilpaben Pandya's Food Processing Enterprise

Shilpaben Pandya of Nenpur village in Mahemdavad taluka, Kheda district, has emerged as a successful Lakhpati Didi through her food processing enterprise, earning an annual income of Rs 10 lakh.

Associated with the Shilpa Sakhi Mandal since March 2010, she currently serves as its President within the Nenpur Village Organisation (VO) and the Cluster Level Federation (CLF).

After her Self-Help Group received a revolving fund, Shilpaben started producing natural sharbats without added colours in flavours such as Panchamrut, Lemon, Strawberry and Guava. She further expanded her venture after receiving food processing training from Rural Self-Employment Training Institutes (R-SETI).

Today, her enterprise not only provides financial stability for her family but also creates livelihood opportunities for other women, contributing to women-led economic empowerment in her community.

A Force for Rural Transformation

These are only a few examples from Gujarat's Lakhpati Didi movement. Across the state, thousands of Lakhpati Didis are steadily building higher incomes and playing a vital role in strengthening the rural economy.

Lakhpati Didi Yojana, a visionary initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has emerged as a powerful force of rural transformation, encouraging women to contribute to the vision of Atmanirbhar and Viksit Bharat. (ANI)