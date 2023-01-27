Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish gets bail, walks out of jail

    According to an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, eight people were killed when protests intensified over the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV.

    First Published Jan 27, 2023, 8:48 PM IST

    Union Minister Ajay K Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra on Friday (January 27) walks out from jail after the Supreme Court granted bail in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur violence in 2021 had triggered much outrage, prompting calls from opposition for strict action against Ashish Mishra and resignation of his father, who is a BJP leader.

    In a video that was shared on social media showed Ashish Mishra coming out of the jail on Friday evening as he was apparently chased by reporters, trying to get his reaction.

    On Wednesday, the Supreme Court granted Mishra an eight-week interim bail in connection with the violence that unfolded in Lakhimpur on October 3, 2021, which led to death of four farmers and others when three vehicles rammed into a crowd of protesters.

    A bench of Justices Surya Kant and JK Maheshwari directed that Ashish shall not stay either in Uttar Pradesh or in Delhi during the bail period.

    According to an FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police, eight people were killed when protests intensified over the visit of deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya to the area. Four farmers were mowed down by an SUV.

    Recently, the Uttar Pradesh government opposed his bail in the top court. "It is a grave and heinous crime and will send a wrong signal to society," Additional advocate general for Uttar Pradesh Garima Prashad told a bench of Justice Surya Kant and Justice JK Maheshwari.

    Last Updated Jan 27, 2023, 8:49 PM IST
