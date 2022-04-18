Lakhimpur Kheri violence: SC rejects bail granted to Ashish Mishra, orders to surrender in a week

The Allahabad High Court granted bail to Ashish Mishra on February 10, in the midst of the Uttar Pradesh election campaign. Soon after, his father, Ajay Mishra, the Union Minister of State for Home and a major BJP politician in Uttar Pradesh, launched his electoral campaign.

The bail of Ashish Mishra, son of Union minister Ajay Mishra, in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case was revoked by the Supreme Court on Monday. A special bench comprised of Chief Justice NV Ramana, Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, has ordered the accused to surrender within a week.

On April 4, the Supreme Court reserved its decision on a petition filed by farmers seeking the termination of Ashish Mishra's bail. Mishra was granted bail in the case by the Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court had previously voiced concerns over the Allahabad High Court's decision to give bail to Ashish Mishra, stating that superfluous details like as the postmortem report and type of the wounds should not have been included while the trial had yet to begin. The special bench, which also included Justices Surya Kant and Hima Kohli, took significant notice of the fact that the state administration did not file an appeal against the high court's ruling, as directed by the SIT constituted by the Supreme Court.

On October 3, last year, eight persons were killed in Lakhimpur Kheri following protests against Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya's visit to the town.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Police FIR, four farmers were killed by an SUV in which Ashish Mishra was seated. Following the event, enraged farmers allegedly lynched the driver and two BJP activists. A journalist was also killed in the clashes, which sparked fury among opposition parties and farmer organisations protesting the Centre's now-repealed agricultural reform policies.

