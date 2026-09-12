Lady Gaga, 40, has welcomed her first child with fiancé Michael Polansky, per Page Six. The couple has not shared the baby’s name, sex, or birth date; they were seen with their newborn in Northern California. Gaga finished her Mayhem Ball tour in April after 86 shows.

Lady Gaga has become a mother at 40, welcoming her first child with her fiancé, entrepreneur Michael Polansky, according to Page Six. The couple has not shared the newborn’s name, sex, or exact birth date. They were recently seen with their baby in Northern California, marking the first reported public sighting of the family of three.

Gaga and Polansky, 42, have kept a notably low profile in recent months. Page Six reported that the couple's representatives did not respond to a request for comment. Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, was last seen in public in August, when she paused for a selfie with a fan in Northern California. Earlier, she was spotted at The Grove in Los Angeles in May.

The Northern California sighting is the first indication the couple has been out with their newborn since the birth. While the report confirms the arrival, details remain private. Gaga and Polansky have made no official statement, and no information about the baby’s name, sex, or birthday has been disclosed.

What Page Six reported and what we know

Their quiet approach tracks with a period of limited public appearances. Aside from brief August and May outings, they have avoided the spotlight, and their team has offered no further comment.

Gaga recently wrapped her Mayhem Ball tour in April. The globe-spanning run lasted nearly nine months and included 86 shows, concluding just months before the new arrival.

Gaga has spoken directly about motherhood. In a March 2025 interview with The New York Times, she described starting a family as a priority, calling motherhood her "ultimate goal".

Tour timeline and what Gaga has said about motherhood

Later in 2025, during an appearance on The Stephen Colbert Show, she said raising a child would be her next "starring role".

Gaga and Polansky first connected in 2019 and became engaged in March 2024. With their first child now arrived, the couple has not indicated when they might share more details, maintaining the privacy that has defined their recent months.