    'I am under house arrest...' claims Ladakhi innovator Sonam Wangchuk

    Wangchuk, who inspired a pivotal character in the Bollywood blockbuster '3 Idiots', had announced the hunger strike at the 18,380 feet high Khardung La from January 26 to invite the BJP-led Centre's attention to the demands of the people of Ladakh.

    First Published Jan 29, 2023, 11:28 AM IST

    Engineer and innovator Sonam Wangchuk has claimed that he has been placed under house arrest at his institute in Ladakh. However, the local police have denied the charge, stating that he had only been prevented from observing a five-day fast at the top of Khardung La.

    Wangchuk, who inspired a pivotal character in the Bollywood blockbuster '3 Idiots', had announced the hunger strike at the 18,380 feet high Khardung La on January 26 to invite the BJP-led Centre's attention to the demands of the people of Ladakh. The education reformist's demands include environmental protection from unchecked industrial and commercial expansion and extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution. He is demanding statehood and constitutional safeguards after the region was given union territory status in August 2019.

    In a tweet on Saturday, Wangchuk shared a copy of a bond, which among other things, sought an undertaking that he would not make any comments, statements, public speech, hold or participate in public assemblies or any activity related to the recent events in Leh district.  

    He wrote, 'CALLING LAWYERS OF THE WORLD!!! The #Ladakh UT administration wants me to sign this bond even when only fasts & prayers r happening(.) Pls advise How right is it, should I silence myself! I don't mind arrest at all #ClimateFast #6thSchedule #LiFE #saveladakh @AmitShah @narendramodi.'

    He said on social media that he was under house arrest. 

    "I have announced a five-day climate fast to save and safeguard the Himalayas, the glaciers, Ladakh and its people under the sixth schedule of Article 244 of the Indian Constitution. I was initially told that the policemen were deployed for my safety; I did not take it otherwise," he said.

    However, the police have denied the charges.

    "He (Wangchuk) was not given permission by the administration to hold a five-day fast at Khardung La pass as the temperatures fall below minus 40 degrees Celsius there," P D Nitya, Senior Superintendent of Police-Leh, said, adding, "He was requested to observe the fast at his Himalayan Institute of Alternatives Ladakh (HIAL) campus as it was high risk for him and his followers to move to the place (Khardung La)."

    The officer further said that Wangchuk was intercepted when he tried to move towards Khardug La. He was brought back under lawful action to his institute after he showed resistance when requested to return. He has signed a bond, and police were deployed as a precautionary measure, as he did not cooperate with the police.

    Almost all major political parties, except BJP, social, religious and student organisations, have come together in support of Wangchuk's demands in both Leh and Kargil districts.

    According to Wangchuk, on the first day of the hunger strike, he was forcibly taken back by police to HIAL after he joined a prayer meeting at the Chokhang Vihara temple at the request of the public.

    "The system is misusing the police; they have no concern for my safety. They are doing all this for their own safety. They want to restrict my voice to the campus only because the UT administration has miserably failed to address the issues and concerns of the people of Ladakh," he alleged.

    The SSP denied the use of any force against the prominent public figure.  

    Born in Uleytokpo near Alchi of Leh district, 56-year-old Wangchuk won the Ramon Magsasay award for his community-driven reform of learning systems in remote northern India, thus improving the life opportunities of Ladakhi youth. 

