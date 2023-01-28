Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WhatsApp hack: Here's how you can use 'Search By Date' feature on iOS

    WhatsApp's ‘Search by date’ feature allows users to easily find old messages within their chats. This feature is included in the latest WhatsApp 23.1.75 update for iOS. Here's how you can use it.
     

    WhatsApp hack Here is how you can use Search By Date feature on iOS gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 28, 2023, 4:38 PM IST

    The new "Search by date" function that WhatsApp has introduced for its customers makes it simpler to locate older messages that have been buried deep inside discussions. The function is included in the most recent WhatsApp version 23.1.75 update for iOS. 

    The functionality is included in the 23.1.75 release that we tested on our iPhone, therefore the feature will only function if you have updated to the newest WhatsApp version.

    Here is how to use the Search by date feature:

    • On your iPhone, launch the WhatsApp app.
    • Go to the precise conversation where you want to look for a certain message right now.
    • After that, tap the contact's name and select Search.
    • You may do a search for any message in this area.
    • Find the calendar icon in the top right corner of your screen to search for a message you sent on a certain day. A date selection tool will emerge by touching on it. To discover the message you're searching for, choose the appropriate year, month, and day.

    The messaging experience has been improved with a number of new features added to WhatsApp in version 23.1.75. Users may now message themselves in addition to searching for messages by date. The capability to control who may see when a person is online is another new feature. If at all possible, those who wish to keep their online identities confidential may find this handy.

    Users may also drag and drop documents, videos, and picture assets inside WhatsApp thanks to the new update.

    Last Updated Jan 28, 2023, 4:38 PM IST
