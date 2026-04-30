Rahul Gandhi met a Ladakh delegation, highlighting their demand for jobs and industry. He urged Home Minister Amit Shah, on a visit to Leh, to understand this reality, while criticising the government for suppressing rights in the Union Territory.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Thursday met with a Ladakh delegation and stated that the people of Ladakh want jobs and industry. Rahul Gandhi, who is Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, expressed hope that Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who earlier in the day arrived in Leh for a two-day visit, can "understand this reality".

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People of Zanskar earlier in the day welcomed Union Home Minister Amit Shah with their traditional dance and song in Leh, Ladakh.

Leader of Opposition Shri @RahulGandhi met Ladakh delegation, standing in solidarity with their concerns. The voices of the youth have been suppressed, democratic rights curtailed, and their land and environment are being handed over to Modi's friend. Ladakh wants development… pic.twitter.com/B18fmmgBYA — Congress (@INCIndia) April 30, 2026

Congress shared the images of the meeting on its official social media account.

'Ladakh's land handed to Modi's friends': Rahul Gandhi

"The youth of Ladakh told me how their beautiful homeland has been turned into a police state. Their voices have been suppressed, democratic rights have been crushed, and their land and fragile environment are being handed over to Modi ji's billionaire friends. The people of Ladakh are not against development. They want jobs and industry, but development that benefits the local people. I hope that during his visit, the Home Minister can understand this reality," Rahul Gandhi posted on X.

Ladakh gets 5 new districts

Meanwhile, Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena on Monday approved the notification for the creation of five new districts in the Union Territory in a step aimed at strengthening grassroots governance and decentralizing administration. Nubra, Sham, Changthang, Zanskar and Drass are the new districts and the number of districts in the Union Territory has gone up to seven.

Ladakh became a Union Territory on October 31, 2019. It is renowned for its remote mountain beauty and distinct culture. (ANI)