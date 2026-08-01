Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena attended the 'dPal rNgam Duston 2026' event marking the 7th UT anniversary. He lauded the region's transformation and development across various sectors under the central government's leadership.

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena today attended the "dPal rNgam Duston 2026" celebrations at the historic Leh Palace, commemorating the seventh anniversary of Ladakh becoming a Union Territory. Amid the cultural fervour, the LG congratulated the people of Ladakh, saying this historic occasion marked the fulfilment of the long-standing aspirations of the people under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, as per the release.

Addressing the gathering, the Lieutenant Governor described August 5 as a defining moment in Ladakh's history, and said that "dPal rNgam Duston" has evolved into a celebration of Ladakh's identity, culture, resilience and collective aspirations while symbolising unity among its people.

"The journey of Ladakh as a Union Territory has been one of transformation, resilience and collective progress. Our endeavour has been to build an inclusive, sustainable and future-ready Ladakh while preserving its unique cultural identity and fragile ecology. The remarkable achievements across governance, infrastructure, tourism, healthcare, education, environment and sports reflect the collective efforts of our people and the unwavering support of the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. As we move towards the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, we remain committed to building a prosperous, peaceful and self-reliant Ladakh that offers equal opportunities to every citizen," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Ladakh's Transformational Journey

Highlighting the remarkable transformation witnessed over the past seven years, Saxena said the UT Administration has focused on decentralised governance, sustainable development and improved public service delivery.

Administrative and Infrastructure Boost

On this occasion, the LG highlighted the development in various sectors/areas in Ladakh after becoming the union territory. According to the latest official data comparing the pre-UT status of 2019 with the current 2024-26 projections, administrative reach has expanded significantly, with the number of districts increasing from two to seven and tehsils growing from 15 to 32. This expansion aims to bring governance closer to the people in the high-altitude region. Infrastructure development has been a major highlight of the post-UT period. The road network has seen a massive jump from 1,799 km in 2019 to 4,063 km today, while the number of bridges has increased nearly fourfold, from 19 to 72. Perhaps most crucially for the landlocked region, road accessibility has been dramatically improved; the Zoji La road closure period has been slashed from 127 days per year to just 16 days, while the Kargil-Zanskar road closure has been reduced from 154 days to a mere 11 days annually. Air connectivity has also been bolstered, with the number of helipads rising from 7 to 41., the release said

Improved Quality of Life

The quality of life for residents has seen a drastic upgrade, particularly regarding basic amenities. Functional household tap connections, which stood at a meager 3.5% in 2019, have now reached a staggering 99% coverage. In the energy sector, grid-connected villages have increased to 185, and off-grid solar power capacity has nearly doubled to 7,735 kWh, it said.

Growth in Key Sectors

The healthcare and agricultural sectors have also seen robust growth. Hospital bed capacity has nearly doubled, rising from 824 to 1,554. In a major boost to local food security, the number of greenhouses has surged from zero in 2019 to 4,400 currently. Furthermore, the region's tourism and communication sectors are booming, with mobile towers increasing from 344 to 653 and the number of homestays growing from 158 to 2,275, reflecting a significant push toward sustainable local tourism.

Focus on Sustainable Development

The Lieutenant Governor said Ladakh has emerged as one of the country's leading examples of environmentally sustainable development. He highlighted the complete prohibition on chemical fertilisers to realise the vision of making Ladakh India's largest certified organic region, the launch of Project Him Sarovar for water conservation, the Green Ladakh Campaign, restoration of degraded land and the promotion of renewable energy through solar and geothermal initiatives.

dPal rNgam Awards Announced

On the occasion, the Lieutenant Governor announced conferring the "dPal rNgam Award 2026" upon His Holiness Gyalwang Drukpa Rinpoche in recognition of his outstanding contributions to spiritual leadership, humanitarian service, and the preservation of Ladakh's cultural heritage.

The LG also announced conferring the "dPal rNgam Lifetime Achievement Award 2026" upon Late Colonel Sonam Wangchuk, Maha Vir Chakra, in recognition of his unparalleled courage, distinguished military service and enduring contribution to the nation. (ANI)