Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah visited erosion-hit Jamuguri in Lakhimpur to assess Brahmaputra's damage. He reviewed emergency work and, along with CM Sarma, assured residents of the government's full support to avert disaster.

Acting on the directions of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Assam Finance Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah on Wednesday visited the erosion-affected Jamuguri area under the Bihpuria constituency in Lakhimpur district to assess the condition of the embankment damaged by the Brahmaputra's severe erosion and review the overall flood situation and protective measures.

According to an official release, during the visit, he held detailed discussions with officials of the Water Resources Department, the district administration, and other concerned authorities to review the progress of the emergency measures already undertaken and to chart out the course of action for the coming days.

Overnight Efforts Avert Major Disaster

It may be mentioned that late last night, a section of the embankment at Latabari in the Jamuguri area was damaged due to severe erosion caused by the Brahmaputra, while large cracks also appeared in other stretches of the embankment. Upon being immediately informed of the situation by local MLA Bhupen Kumar Borah and Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah, the Chief Minister directed the authorities to take all necessary measures without delay. Accordingly, officials of the Water Resources Department, the district administration, and local residents worked relentlessly throughout the night in mission mode to secure the embankment, successfully averting what could have been a major disaster, the release said.

Minister Reviews Damage, Plans Long-Term Solutions

During the inspection, Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah personally examined the affected areas and instructed departmental officials to continue emergency protection works using geo-bags, earth, sand, and other necessary materials wherever required. He also directed the officials to carry out a detailed technical survey of the damaged stretch and adjoining vulnerable areas and to prepare a comprehensive cost estimate at the earliest for undertaking permanent restoration and strengthening works.

Addressing the media, Minister Baruah said, "The remarkable coordination, courage, and prompt response displayed by the local people, the district administration, and the Water Resources Department last night helped avert a potentially major disaster. Under the leadership of CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, the Government of Assam will take every necessary measure to ensure the long-term safety of this region. The people need not worry, as the Government stands firmly with them at all times."

The Minister further noted that the area is particularly vulnerable to erosion due to its proximity to the confluence of the Subansiri River with the Brahmaputra, where immense hydraulic pressure is generated. Keeping this in view, he directed the Water Resources Department to examine long-term measures such as strengthening the embankment, installing additional geo-bags, and implementing other structural interventions, and to submit a detailed report to the Government.

CM Sarma Assures Full Support

During his interaction with local residents, CM Sarma spoke directly to the gathering over the phone through Minister Jayanta Mallabaruah. The Chief Minister assured the people of the Government's full support and every possible assistance, and also stated that he would personally visit the area at the earliest if required.

During the inspection, local MLA Bhupen Kumar Borah, Gohpur MLA Utpal Borah, Ranganadi MLA Rishiraj Hazarika, officials of the Water Resources Department, the district administration, and other concerned departments were present, the release added. (ANI)