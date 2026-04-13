Ladakh LG Vinai Kumar Saxena reviewed the Zoji-La Tunnel's progress, a key project for all-weather connectivity. Executed by Megha Engineering for Rs 6,808.69 crore, it's slated for a February 2028 completion despite some challenges.

The Lieutenant Governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, Vinai Kumar Saxena, on Monday visited the Eastern Portal of Zoji-La Tunnel to inspect the ongoing construction work during his visit to Drass, reviewing progress on one of the most significant infrastructure projects aimed at ensuring all-weather connectivity to Ladakh.

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Project Details and Progress

According to the release, during the inspection, the Lieutenant Governor was given a detailed presentation on the project. He was informed that the tunnel, being executed by Megha Engineering & Infrastructure Ltd at a sanctioned cost of Rs 6,808.69 crore, is expected to be completed by February 2028. It was further apprised that the breakthrough of the tunnel is anticipated by mid-2026. The project incorporates modern engineering features, including lay-bys at intervals of every 750 metres and three ventilation shafts to ensure operational efficiency and safety. The Lieutenant Governor was also briefed on the use of the New Austrian Tunnelling Method (NATM) from both the western and eastern portals for excavation. However, officials highlighted that poor rock quality in certain stretches has posed challenges, impacting the pace of progress, as stated in the release.

LG Directs Timely Completion, Emphasises Safety

Expressing satisfaction over the progress achieved so far, the Lieutenant Governor directed the concerned officials to further expedite the work to ensure the timely completion and early operationalisation of the tunnel, which will be crucial for ensuring year-round connectivity to Ladakh. He also emphasised the importance of maintaining the highest safety standards during construction and in the final structure, keeping in view the safety and security of commuters.

A Transformative Milestone for Ladakh

Describing the Zoji-La Tunnel as one of the dream projects of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Shri Saxena commended the dedication and resilience of the workforce engaged in the project, acknowledging their efforts in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions. He observed that upon completion, the tunnel will not only ensure seamless connectivity between Ladakh and the rest of the country but will also significantly boost tourism in the region.

Highlighting its strategic importance, he noted that the project would contribute to enhanced economic growth and socio-cultural integration between the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh. The Lieutenant Governor further stated that the completion of the Zoji-La Tunnel would mark a transformative milestone for the region, opening new avenues for development and positioning Ladakh as a major destination for tourism.